Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pitlochry playground, Perth vets and Stanley dog park

Pitlochry Festival Theatre bosses have launched a bid to create a new adventure playground for children and families.

The proposed fun trail would provide a safe space for children and be built on grassland next to the theatre.

It would replace the temporary climbing structure installed several years ago.

The new equipment would include a balance beam, swinging logs, and a scramble net.

Funding from donors has made the project possible.

Plans for new Perth vets practice offering ‘transparent pricing’

Two vets from Perth have lodged an application to open a new independent practice in Inveralmond.

They say the new business aims to provide locals with “transparent pricing” and the “highest quality of care”.

If approved, Almond Vet Care will be based at the former Batleys cash and carry site on Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

Stanley dog park will ‘improve public safety’

Plans have been submitted to create a dog park and training facility on disused agricultural land near Stanley.

The park would be managed by Paws Park Perth Ltd, which specialises in dog training.

Documents say the location has been selected to minimise disruption to neighbouring properties and to protect the surrounding environment.

A supporting statement said: “The facility will support responsible dog ownership,

improve public safety, and promote health and wellbeing for both residents and their

animals.”

The proposal has already received 17 letters of public support.

Former Aberfeldy hospital to become three houses

The category C-listed former Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital, which has stood vacant since 2015, is set to be converted into three homes, with four additional houses built alongside it.

The development will comprise three and four-bedroom homes described as “high-quality permanent residences rather than short-term lets”.

The application, which has been approved, received three objections and one letter of support.

One neighbour objected on the grounds of a potential loss of privacy, stating that two of the planned houses would overlook his home and garden.

Bid to keep Crieff snack van in garage car park

Plans have been submitted retrospectively for a catering truck at Meadow Garage on Union Terrace in Crieff.

The trailer has been positioned within the garage car park to prevent queues from forming on the footpath, according to the applicant.

Although already in place, it now seeks official planning permission to continue operating.

