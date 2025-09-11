Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pitlochry playground, Perth vets and Stanley dog park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pitlochry playground, Perth vets and Stanley dog park

Planning Ahead is The Courier's weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett
Pitlochry Festival Theatre has launched an application to install a new playground. Image: Fraser Band
Pitlochry Festival Theatre has launched an application to install a new playground. Image: Fraser Band

Pitlochry Festival Theatre bosses have launched a bid to create a new adventure playground for children and families.

The proposed fun trail would provide a safe space for children and be built on grassland next to the theatre.

It would replace the temporary climbing structure installed several years ago.

The new equipment would include a balance beam, swinging logs, and a scramble net.

Funding from donors has made the project possible.

Plans for new Perth vets practice offering ‘transparent pricing’

The new vets would be based at the former Batleys site on Lawgrove Place, Inveralmond. Image: Google Street View

Two vets from Perth have lodged an application to open a new independent practice in Inveralmond.

They say the new business aims to provide locals with “transparent pricing” and the “highest quality of care”.

If approved, Almond Vet Care will be based at the former Batleys cash and carry site on Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

Stanley dog park will ‘improve public safety’

The dog park would be located down this lane off Perth Road, Stanley. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been submitted to create a dog park and training facility on disused agricultural land near Stanley.

The park would be managed by Paws Park Perth Ltd, which specialises in dog training.

Documents say the location has been selected to minimise disruption to neighbouring properties and to protect the surrounding environment.

A supporting statement said: “The facility will support responsible dog ownership,
improve public safety, and promote health and wellbeing for both residents and their
animals.”

The proposal has already received 17 letters of public support.

Former Aberfeldy hospital to become three houses

The former hospital will become three homes. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

The category C-listed former Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital, which has stood vacant since 2015, is set to be converted into three homes, with four additional houses built alongside it.

The development will comprise three and four-bedroom homes described as “high-quality permanent residences rather than short-term lets”.

The application, which has been approved, received three objections and one letter of support.

One neighbour objected on the grounds of a potential loss of privacy, stating that two of the planned houses would overlook his home and garden.

Bid to keep Crieff snack van in garage car park

The snack van outside Meadow Terrace on Union Terrace. Image: Cadpoint Design and Draughting Services

Plans have been submitted retrospectively for a catering truck at Meadow Garage on Union Terrace in Crieff.

The trailer has been positioned within the garage car park to prevent queues from forming on the footpath, according to the applicant.

Although already in place, it now seeks official planning permission to continue operating.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Pitlochry playground

Perth vets

Stanley dog park

Aberfeldy hospital homes

Crieff snack van

More from News

Stirling Uni Freshers in 2012 at Stirling Union. Image: Stirling Union
In pictures: Stirling 2012 freshers pose with Vernon Kay and Jameela Jamil
Edinburgh High Court sign
Brute jailed for terrifying abduction and murder bid on Fife coast
Lime trees alongside Links Avenue would be cut down in the Kinloch scheme. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie £2.3m flats scheme faces 40 objections over loss of Kinloch site open space
Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunfermline
An artist's impression of the new Montrose Port building. Image: Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
New Montrose Port building to bring 50 jobs for major wind farm
Dunfermline North Councillor Gavin Ellis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform
The former Premier shop could be turned into a takeaway and barber shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Plans for new Indian takeaway and barbers in Forfar shop unit
Stirling Sheriff Court
Stirling 'smart alec' driver in dock after passing drug wipe but refusing blood test
Edinburgh High Court
Perth children's home abuser brought to justice after half a century
The fire at Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee with a water jet trained on it. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Firefighters continue to tackle blaze at Dundee recycling centre one week on
17

Conversation