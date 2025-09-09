Extra police patrols after man ‘exposed himself’ at window of Dundee home

Police are stepping up patrols after reports a man indecently exposed himself at the window of a Dundee home.

Officers were contacted on Monday afternoon following the incident in the Fintry area.

Posts about the incident were shared on social media.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Monday, we received a report of a man indecently exposing himself at a property in the Fintry area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers will be conducting increased patrols in the area.”