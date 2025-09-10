Brechin family kick off Halloween preparations seven weeks early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin family kick off Halloween preparations seven weeks early

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll's haunted house displays have become a popular attraction in recent years.

By Finn Nixon
The house at Park View in Brechin is already being transformed for Halloween. Image; Simon Nunns
A Brechin family have started Halloween preparations to decorate their house more than seven weeks before the big day.

With the help of their children, Harry, 6, and five-year-old Jack, they help put smiles on the faces of locals with their spectacular decorations, as well as raising money for charity.

The transformation of their home on Park View has already begun, with windows “boarded up” and skeletons on display.

More work will be carried out over the coming weeks to transform the home.

‘It’s great if we can make a few children happy’

The display will then be open fully for all of October while raising money for charity Cash for Kids.

Simon expects up to 900 youngsters to pay a visit.

He told The Courier: “It takes so long to put them up because of family life, and it is less than eight weeks until Halloween.

“Cash for Kids is an amazing charity and the money doesn’t just go to Brechin, but to the whole of Tayside.

“It’s a tough life out there, and it’s great if we can make a few children happy.

“We have a QR code and will have buckets out on the (Halloween) night.”

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll stand next to an inflatable Ghostbusters car surrounded by spider web decoration
Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll at their Halloween-themed house in Park View in October 2024. Image: Paul Reid
A selection of fake human bones with orange backlighting
The theme this year is skeletons. Image: Simon Nunns

This is the third consecutive year Simon and Fiona have gone the extra mile when it comes to holding a spooky celebration for a good cause.

Last year’s theme was Ghostbusters, and the family’s efforts helped raise £1,300.

This year, the theme is skeletons, and the family already have a huge skeleton in the  garden of their house.

The couple have also boarded up the home’s windows, with wooden planks telling “trespassers” to “keep out”.

Hundreds of kids set to enjoy Brechin family’s Halloween display

There are also giant spiders crawling up the window sills.

Simon added: “Last year we had lots of spiders and we had around 700 children visit on the night.

“We had people coming from Aberdeen, Peterhead and from all sorts of places.

“The theme this year is skeletons, and we will also have Bluey, Bingo and the Gruffalo mascots at the house.

The head and shoulders of a skeleton in a garden with a child and toys behind
A giant skeleton in the family’s garden. Image: Simon Nunns
TV character mascots Bluey and Bingo stand in a car park
Mascots of popular TV characters Bluey and Bingo will be making an appearance at Park View on Halloween. Image: Simon Nunns

“We normally aim it at the younger ones, who can come along and get some sweets.

“And we leave sweets out for children who don’t make it along on the night.

“We would love to raise over £1,000, but anything is better than nothing.

“It’s also important for the kids to enjoy themselves and we don’t set a target.”

