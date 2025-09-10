Brechin family kick off Halloween preparations seven weeks early

A Brechin family have started Halloween preparations to decorate their house more than seven weeks before the big day.

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll’s haunted house displays have become a popular attraction in recent years.

With the help of their children, Harry, 6, and five-year-old Jack, they help put smiles on the faces of locals with their spectacular decorations, as well as raising money for charity.

The transformation of their home on Park View has already begun, with windows “boarded up” and skeletons on display.

More work will be carried out over the coming weeks to transform the home.

‘It’s great if we can make a few children happy’

The display will then be open fully for all of October while raising money for charity Cash for Kids.

Simon expects up to 900 youngsters to pay a visit.

He told The Courier: “It takes so long to put them up because of family life, and it is less than eight weeks until Halloween.

“Cash for Kids is an amazing charity and the money doesn’t just go to Brechin, but to the whole of Tayside.

“It’s a tough life out there, and it’s great if we can make a few children happy.

“We have a QR code and will have buckets out on the (Halloween) night.”

This is the third consecutive year Simon and Fiona have gone the extra mile when it comes to holding a spooky celebration for a good cause.

Last year’s theme was Ghostbusters, and the family’s efforts helped raise £1,300.

This year, the theme is skeletons, and the family already have a huge skeleton in the garden of their house.

The couple have also boarded up the home’s windows, with wooden planks telling “trespassers” to “keep out”.

Hundreds of kids set to enjoy Brechin family’s Halloween display

There are also giant spiders crawling up the window sills.

Simon added: “Last year we had lots of spiders and we had around 700 children visit on the night.

“We had people coming from Aberdeen, Peterhead and from all sorts of places.

“The theme this year is skeletons, and we will also have Bluey, Bingo and the Gruffalo mascots at the house.

“We normally aim it at the younger ones, who can come along and get some sweets.

“And we leave sweets out for children who don’t make it along on the night.

“We would love to raise over £1,000, but anything is better than nothing.

“It’s also important for the kids to enjoy themselves and we don’t set a target.”