Campervan destroyed in deliberate fire on Kirkcaldy street

A campervan has been destroyed in a deliberate fire on a Kirkcaldy street.

Firefighters battled for over an hour to extinguish the blaze in a car park on Overton Mains, off Napier Street, on Tuesday morning.

The burnt-out wreckage remains parked up with the debris from the fire scattered close by.

Residents have spoken of their shock at seeing the fire after being woken by the emergency response.

One resident on nearby Spey Avenue, who asked not to be named, told The Courier she heard multiple sirens shortly after 1am.

She said: “I woke up to the sound of multiple sirens coming into the street and immediately got up to see what was happening.

“I could see the glow of the fire before I saw the actual fire, and could see that the van was completely alight.

“It was a mass of flames, and the firefighters immediately started to direct water from a hose onto the van.

“It was burning for a long time, and the smell and black smoke were awful.

Police say Kirkcaldy campervan fire started deliberately

“People were being told to stay well back as there was a fear that the camper could explode.”

Another resident said the campervan belonged to a local family and had been parked up for several weeks awaiting repair.

She added: “We’ve had trouble from vehicles being abandoned in the car park in the past but this was just parked up and is regularly used.

“The emergency services did a great job to put the fire out without any further drama, but it’s terrible that this happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30am on Tuesday, we received a report of a campervan on fire on Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it was called at 1.25am and left the scene just before 2.40am.