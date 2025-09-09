Campervan destroyed in deliberate fire on Kirkcaldy street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campervan destroyed in deliberate fire on Kirkcaldy street

Two fire crews battled for more than an hour to put the blaze out.

By Neil Henderson & Finn Nixon
The camper van was destroyed in the fire on a Kirkcaldy street.
The campervan has been destroyed after a fire on Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A campervan has been destroyed in a deliberate fire on a Kirkcaldy street.

Firefighters battled for over an hour to extinguish the blaze in a car park on Overton Mains, off Napier Street, on Tuesday morning.

The burnt-out wreckage remains parked up with the debris from the fire scattered close by.

Residents have spoken of their shock at seeing the fire after being woken by the emergency response.

One resident on nearby Spey Avenue, who asked not to be named, told The Courier she heard multiple sirens shortly after 1am.

The burnt out camper van in Kirkcaldy.
The burnt-out campervan. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The charred remains of the camper van which was destroyed by fire.
Not much remains of the interior of the van. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

She said: “I woke up to the sound of multiple sirens coming into the street and immediately got up to see what was happening.

“I could see the glow of the fire before I saw the actual fire, and could see that the van was completely alight.

“It was a mass of flames, and the firefighters immediately started to direct water from a hose onto the van.

“It was burning for a long time, and the smell and black smoke were awful.

Police say Kirkcaldy campervan fire started deliberately

“People were being told to stay well back as there was a fear that the camper could explode.”

Another resident said the campervan belonged to a local family and had been parked up for several weeks awaiting repair.

She added: “We’ve had trouble from vehicles being abandoned in the car park in the past but this was just parked up and is regularly used.

“The emergency services did a great job to put the fire out without any further drama, but it’s terrible that this happened.”

Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour.
Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Gas cannisters still in place inside the van.
The fire is being treated as deliberate. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30am on Tuesday, we received a report of a campervan on fire on Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it was called at 1.25am and left the scene just before 2.40am.

Conversation