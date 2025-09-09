Dundee developer wins controversial bid to transform Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments

A Dundee developer has won her bid to transform the former Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry into luxury holiday apartments.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council (DCC) last year seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House on Albert Road.

This included proposals to convert the Victorian conservatory into a dining room and piano lounge for guests to use.

The category B listed building dates back to 1865 and is a former jute mansion.

It was most recently used as a coffee shop, Jessie’s Kitchen, which shut in summer 2022.

Local property developer Jennifer Olivier is behind the application.

Proposals proved controversial

However, the plans attracted a wave of concern from the local community and 19 letters of objection were submitted opposing the development.

Councillors subsequently voted to refuse planning permission when they met in January, citing fears the development would be “detrimental” to the community.

But two months later, Ms Olivier lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government seeking to overturn the decision.

The appeal argued DCC’s planning committee “did not support its reasons for refusal with any evidence to back it up”.

As part of this process, locals were invited to submit their objections to the application for government planning officers to consider.

Among the concerns raised to the reporter handling the case were fears the piano lounge could lead to “alcohol-fuelled sing songs”.

The possibility of “recreational substances” being used was also raised, with fears this would promote anti-social behaviour.

Planning permission approved

The appeal was handled by reporter Sinéad Lynch, who undertook a site visit in June as part of the process.

She has now determined that planning permission for the Jessie’s Kitchen development should be granted.

In a report on her decision, which was published on Tuesday (September 9), she noted “conditions proposed by the council” would govern events at the lounge.

This, Ms Lynch said, was reasonable and “should achieve the desired outcome”.

She also added that the “potential future behaviour of guests” at site events was “not a planning matter”.

The report also detailed Ms Lynch’s belief that based on the predicted occupancy rate, the previous cafe would have generated a higher volume of traffic.

It was concluded that she was “satisfied noise arising from vehicle movements and the use of the car park would not be detrimental to residential amenity”.

In granting planning permission, the reporter attached 14 conditions which must be met.

These include that any event at the premises “shall only be permitted between 9am and 7pm hours and at no other time”.

They also state that “at no time shall music or vocals be provided or performed at any external events”.