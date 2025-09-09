Dundee developer wins controversial bid to transform Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee developer wins controversial bid to transform Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments

Councillors previously refused plans to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House in Broughty Ferry amid ‘alcohol-fuelled sing-songs’ fears.

By Laura Devlin
The category B-listed building was most recently in use as coffee shop Jessie’s Kitchen. Image: DC Thomson.
A Dundee developer has won her bid to transform the former Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry into luxury holiday apartments.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council (DCC) last year seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House on Albert Road.

This included proposals to convert the Victorian conservatory into a dining room and piano lounge for guests to use.

The category B listed building dates back to 1865 and is a former jute mansion.

It was most recently used as a coffee shop, Jessie’s Kitchen, which shut in summer 2022.

Local property developer Jennifer Olivier is behind the application.

Proposals proved controversial

However, the plans attracted a wave of concern from the local community and 19 letters of objection were submitted opposing the development.

Councillors subsequently voted to refuse planning permission when they met in January, citing fears the development would be “detrimental” to the community.

But two months later, Ms Olivier lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government seeking to overturn the decision.

The appeal argued DCC’s planning committee “did not support its reasons for refusal with any evidence to back it up”.

Developer Jennifer Olivier at Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

As part of this process, locals were invited to submit their objections to the application for government planning officers to consider.

Among the concerns raised to the reporter handling the case were fears the piano lounge could lead to “alcohol-fuelled sing songs”.

The possibility of “recreational substances” being used was also raised, with fears this would promote anti-social behaviour.

Planning permission approved

The appeal was handled by reporter Sinéad Lynch, who undertook a site visit in June as part of the process.

She has now determined that planning permission for the Jessie’s Kitchen development should be granted.

In a report on her decision, which was published on Tuesday (September 9), she noted “conditions proposed by the council” would govern events at the lounge.

Developers want to convert the Victorian conservatory into a dining room and piano lounge. Image: DC Thomson.

This, Ms Lynch said, was reasonable and “should achieve the desired outcome”.

She also added that the “potential future behaviour of guests” at site events was “not a planning matter”.

The report also detailed Ms Lynch’s belief that based on the predicted occupancy rate, the previous cafe would have generated a higher volume of traffic.

It was concluded that she was “satisfied  noise arising from vehicle movements and the use of the car park would not be detrimental to residential amenity”.

Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry closed in 2022. Image: Supplied.

In granting planning permission, the reporter attached 14 conditions which must be met.

These include that any event at the premises “shall only be permitted between 9am and 7pm hours and at no other time”.

They also state that “at no time shall music or vocals be provided or performed at any external events”.

Conversation