Hunt after 90 sheep worth £20k stolen from Perthshire farm

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

By Isla Glen
A total of 90 sheep were taken from a Blackford farm. Image: Google Street View
An investigation has been launched after 90 sheep were stolen from a Perthshire farm.

Thirty ewes and 60 lambs were taken from Blackford, near Auchterarder, between August 13 and September 3.

The theft was reported to police on Wednesday after moorland was searched and local enquiries were made to ensure they had not wandered off or gone missing.

It is estimated that the sheep are worth around £20,000.

Police appeal over ‘suspicious activity’ after sheep stolen in Blackford area

A post on the Police Scotland Tayside Facebook page said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the sheep and we are appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“If members of the public saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the dates the sheep were taken, we would urge you to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/ 0380455/25.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation