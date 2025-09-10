EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire wildlife park distances itself from disgraced volunteer after attack on partner

Bosses at an under-fire Perthshire wildlife park have distanced themselves from a disgraced volunteer after his second serious court conviction.

Liam Fair will be sentenced for a domestic assault on his partner next month.

He previously sparked an outcry when it emerged he had been taken on as a volunteer at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, despite an earlier conviction for animal abuse.

Fair was banned from keeping animals in February after a Snapchat video of him goading a dog into a fight-to-the-death with a pet rat prompted a joint police and Scottish SPCA investigation.

There was anger when Auchingarrich later posted a video of him handling an owl on its Facebook page.

Auchingarrich owner Alexa Reid went on to defend the decision to let him volunteer at the Comrie wildlife park, saying “everyone deserves a second chance”.

She has now told The Courier that this was the only chance Fair was given.

“We haven’t seen him since then,” she said.

“He did three hours that one time, and he has not been back.”

Auchingarrich volunteer opportunity ‘was not one-off’

Speaking in July, Ms Reid said: “I could not live with myself if any harm came to Liam because we were ‘too worried about what everyone thought of us’ to offer the help he so desperately needs.”

On Tuesday, she insisted she did not know about Fair’s domestic assault case when he volunteered at the park.

And she claimed press reports about his association with Auchingarrich have been damaging for the attraction’s reputation.

However, Ms Reid defended her record for reaching out to people in need.

“We do it on Christmas day,” she said.

“We raise funds and give them presents and a Christmas meal.

“I’ve done this for 20 years. This was not just a one-off.”

Auchingarrich volunteer back in court for assault on partner

Speaking when news of Fair’s volunteering emerged in July, Ms Reid told The Courier he had “expressed genuine remorse for his previous actions and a heartfelt desire to change”.

She added: “He is now in a steady relationship and is dedicated to providing a safe and loving home for the dogs and ferrets in his care.”

But last week, we revealed Fair was back in court after being found guilty of a domestically-aggravated assault on his partner at a property in Crieff on February 20 2025.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Fair placed his arms around his victim’s neck and restrained her movement and breathing.

He repeatedly struck her on the head, causing her to fall to the floor, all to her injury.

Proceedings were adjourned after it emerged Fair had been verbally abusive to – and refused to comply with – social workers.

He had also lied to his solicitor.

Animal charity ‘devastated’ by abuse conviction

Fair’s animal cruelty conviction was also in February.

He pled guilty to goading a lurcher called Jax into attacking and killing a domestic rat.

Fair further admitted to failing to meet the needs of five puppies, three dogs and a kitten at his home in Crieff.

He was banned from keeping animals in future, but was controversially allowed to retain eight animals already in his care.

The Scottish SPCA said it was “devastated” by the sentence.