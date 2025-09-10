Debate: What do you think should be done with Broughty Ferry castle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: What do you think should be done with Broughty Ferry castle?

A campaign was launched last week calling on Dundee City Council to commit to the long term future of the historical attraction. Journalist Laura Devlin will be in our comments section below on Thursday between 10-11am responding to your suggestions.

By Laura Devlin
Let us know what you think should be done with the historic venue and our journalist with respond on Thursday.
A campaign has been launched aiming to secure the long-term future of Broughty Castle.

The historical attraction is more than 500 years old but last year Leisure and Culture Dundee proposed to permanently shut it in a bid to save around £80,000 per year.

It was eventually given a stay of execution in December when councillors voted to defer the decision.

And in February, councillors agreed to extend the lease with Historic Environment Scotland for a further year.

However, a final decision on Broughty Castle is still yet to be made.

The new campaign to save the attraction was launched last week and received backing form Hollywood star Brian Cox.

Brian Cox is backing a grassroots campaign to save Broughty Ferry Castle.
Brian Cox is backing a grassroots campaign to save Broughty Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It is being spearheaded by the new Friends of Broughty Castle (FOBC) coalition.

This is a joint venture between the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, community council and the Rotary club and aims to plan and fund improvements at the landmark.

The FOBC are calling on Dundee City Council to commit multi-year core funding so the museum can open reliably with adequate staffing.

This, they say, will allow them apply for external funding to make a series of improvements at the attraction like refurbishing the galleries and bringing events.

Among the ideas they have is refurbishing the gallery, refitting the shop to introduce a modern retail range and developing tours and schools content.

But what do you think should be done at Broughty Castle to ensure it survives another 500 years?

Have your say in our comments section below

Conversation