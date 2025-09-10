Debate: What do you think should be done with Broughty Ferry castle?

A campaign has been launched aiming to secure the long-term future of Broughty Castle.

The historical attraction is more than 500 years old but last year Leisure and Culture Dundee proposed to permanently shut it in a bid to save around £80,000 per year.

It was eventually given a stay of execution in December when councillors voted to defer the decision.

And in February, councillors agreed to extend the lease with Historic Environment Scotland for a further year.

However, a final decision on Broughty Castle is still yet to be made.

The new campaign to save the attraction was launched last week and received backing form Hollywood star Brian Cox.

It is being spearheaded by the new Friends of Broughty Castle (FOBC) coalition.

This is a joint venture between the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, community council and the Rotary club and aims to plan and fund improvements at the landmark.

The FOBC are calling on Dundee City Council to commit multi-year core funding so the museum can open reliably with adequate staffing.

This, they say, will allow them apply for external funding to make a series of improvements at the attraction like refurbishing the galleries and bringing events.

Among the ideas they have is refurbishing the gallery, refitting the shop to introduce a modern retail range and developing tours and schools content.

But what do you think should be done at Broughty Castle to ensure it survives another 500 years?

