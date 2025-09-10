Is leisure key to improving footfall in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline?

News that a new trampoline park in Glenrothes town centre is helping fuel footfall at nearby businesses has reopened a debate around other Fife high streets.

Xtreme Trampoline marketing manager Amy Watson said last week the move to a former supermarket unit in the Kingdom Centre has also benefited them.

And she believes leisure opportunities would also work on other Fife high streets.

“People out for a shop are popping in to us for a soft play and a coffee,” said Amy.

“But it’s also working the other way, with people leaving a session with us and going to the shops.”

Both Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline are also home to large empty units.

Notable buildings in Kirkcaldy include the former Marks and Spencer, BHS and Indoor Market.

And in Dunfermline, the two-storey Debenhams unit has been vacant for four years.

Would something like a trampoline park or tenpin bowling work there?

Is there room for leisure in Kirkcaldy town centre?

According to Ryan Strachan of Love Oor Lang Toun, it would be a great move for Kirkcaldy.

The independent organisation is pushing for regeneration in the town.

Like many high streets in Fife and across the UK, Kirkcaldy has lost several big name retailers and Ryan believes leisure opportunities could help draw families.

He said: “There is genuine demand for something like that in the town, including at night.

“At the moment there is no real draw for families to come.

“But the issue is getting someone who is willing to take a punt.”

A shortage of long-term town centre parking and a lack of viable space are two key issues, he says.

The M&S building would be an ideal spot, Ryan believes.

Although the retailer moved out of the four-storey building in 2019, its lease continues until 2027.

However, it is currently being marketed by estate agent Graham and Sibbald, who say the owners will consider a bid to sub-divide it.

Ideas previously mooted include a pop-up bowling alley, indoor artisan market, space for small businesses and work spaces.

“There are other buildings that are big enough but they’re in a mess,” said Ryan.

“Some probably need to come down and that’s going to require money.”

Would leisure be welcome in Dunfermline city centre?

In Dunfermline, Fife Council’s area convener Derek Glen is keen to see the city centre thrive.

“It would be great to find other purposes for the empty shops,” the SNP councillor said.

“I’m particularly keen to see Debenhams utilised as quickly as possible.”

The Kingsgate Shopping Centre was sold to new owners in April.

However, Mr Glen says leisure opportunities have been mentioned for the site in the past.

“As far as I’m aware, the previous owners were in talks with leisure companies about options,” he said.

“A trampoline park was one option on the cards but I don’t think it came to anything.

“That would be a great idea as one possible use for Debenhams in terms of getting footfall into the centre.”