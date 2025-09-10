Is leisure key to improving footfall in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is leisure key to improving footfall in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline?

A trampoline park in Glenrothes town centre is giving other businesses a bounce. Could a similar move benefit other areas in Fife?

The former M&S shop in Kirkcaldy High Street that will be running a drop-in vaccination clinic next week.
Marks and Spencer in Kirkcaldy before it closed in 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

News that a new trampoline park in Glenrothes town centre is helping fuel footfall at nearby businesses has reopened a debate around other Fife high streets.

Xtreme Trampoline marketing manager Amy Watson said last week the move to a former supermarket unit in the Kingdom Centre has also benefited them.

And she believes leisure opportunities would also work on other Fife high streets.

Reception worker Erika Walker with Safety Mrshall, Abi Morrison (20) at the Glenrothes trampoline park
Xtreme Trampoline staff members Erika Walker and Abi Morrison try out the facilities. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“People out for a shop are popping in to us for a soft play and a coffee,” said Amy.

“But it’s also working the other way, with people leaving a session with us and going to the shops.”

Both Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline are also home to large empty units.

Notable buildings in Kirkcaldy include the former Marks and Spencer, BHS and Indoor Market.

And in Dunfermline, the two-storey Debenhams unit has been vacant for four years.

Would something like a trampoline park or tenpin bowling work there?

Is there room for leisure in Kirkcaldy town centre?

According to Ryan Strachan of Love Oor Lang Toun, it would be a great move for Kirkcaldy.

The independent organisation is pushing for regeneration in the town.

Like many high streets in Fife and across the UK, Kirkcaldy has lost several big name retailers and Ryan believes leisure opportunities could help draw families.

Ryan Strachan, development manager with Love Oor Lang Toun, Kirkcaldy
Love Oor Lang Toun development manager Ryan Strachan. Image: Supplied.

He said: “There is genuine demand for something like that in the town, including at night.

“At the moment there is no real draw for families to come.

“But the issue is getting someone who is willing to take a punt.”

A shortage of long-term town centre parking and a lack of viable space are two key issues, he says.

The M&S building would be an ideal spot, Ryan believes.

Kirkcaldy Indoor Market closing down
Kirkcaldy Indoor Market closed in 2023. Image: Google Street View

Although the retailer moved out of the four-storey building in 2019, its lease continues until 2027.

However, it is currently being marketed by estate agent Graham and Sibbald, who say the owners will consider a bid to sub-divide it.

Ideas previously mooted include a pop-up bowling alley, indoor artisan market, space for small businesses and work spaces.

“There are other buildings that are big enough but they’re in a mess,” said Ryan.

“Some probably need to come down and that’s going to require money.”

Would leisure be welcome in Dunfermline city centre?

In Dunfermline, Fife Council’s area convener Derek Glen is keen to see the city centre thrive.

“It would be great to find other purposes for the empty shops,” the SNP councillor said.

Dunfermline SNP Councillor Derek Glen
Dunfermline SNP councillor Derek Glen is keen to see leisure in the city centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’m particularly keen to see Debenhams utilised as quickly as possible.”

The Kingsgate Shopping Centre was sold to new owners in April.

However, Mr Glen says leisure opportunities have been mentioned for the site in the past.

“As far as I’m aware, the previous owners were in talks with leisure companies about options,” he said.

“A trampoline park was one option on the cards but I don’t think it came to anything.

“That would be a great idea as one possible use for Debenhams in terms of getting footfall into the centre.”

Conversation