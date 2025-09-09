Broughty Ferry floodgates closed over high tide fears

Floodgates in Broughty Ferry are to be closed on Tuesday afternoon over the fear of flooding due to high tides.

Dundee City Council said it plans to keep the flood defence closed throughout Wednesday and Thursday – the period when unusually high tides are forecast.

Further monitoring of the situation will continue with the local authority expected to issue updates.

It’s unclear when the gates will be reopened.

Broughty Ferry floodgates to be closed on Tuesday

A council statement posted on X said: “Due to high tides expected over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, the flood gates at Broughty Ferry are being closed this afternoon.

“The council will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Tide times for Wednesday and Thursday: