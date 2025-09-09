News Broughty Ferry floodgates closed over high tide fears Floodgates closed on Tuesday afternoon and will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday. By Neil Henderson September 9 2025, 4:49pm September 9 2025, 4:49pm Share Broughty Ferry floodgates closed over high tide fears Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5328324/broughy-ferry-floodgates-closed/ Copy Link 0 comment The floodgates in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Floodgates in Broughty Ferry are to be closed on Tuesday afternoon over the fear of flooding due to high tides. Dundee City Council said it plans to keep the flood defence closed throughout Wednesday and Thursday – the period when unusually high tides are forecast. Further monitoring of the situation will continue with the local authority expected to issue updates. It’s unclear when the gates will be reopened. Broughty Ferry floodgates to be closed on Tuesday A council statement posted on X said: “Due to high tides expected over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, the flood gates at Broughty Ferry are being closed this afternoon. “The council will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. “We apologise for any inconvenience.” Tide times for Wednesday and Thursday: Wednesday 4.14am – 5.9m high tide and 4.23pm – 5.57m high tide Thursday 4.53am – 5.85m high tide and 5.21pm – 5.43m high tide
Conversation