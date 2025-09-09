Perthshire road closed as firefighters tackle blaze in field near Meigle

A Perthshire road was closed while firefighters tackled a blaze in a field near Meigle.

Straw bales caught fire in a field beside Ardler Road at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames for nearly six hours.

The road between Meigle and Ardler was filled with thick smoke at the height of the blaze.

Road closed due to smoke from Meigle fire

Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett was at the scene of the fire.

She said: “Police have shut the road here.

“There’s smoke covering the whole road and field, and three fire engines in attendance.”

Fire crews left the scene at around 8.10pm.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 2.30pm to a fire near Meigle.

“Two appliances remain at the scene.”