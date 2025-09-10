Fire and council chiefs issue updates as Dundee recycling centre blaze fight enters sixth day

Fire and council chiefs have issued updates as efforts to extinguish a blaze at a Dundee recycling centre enter a sixth day.

Garden waste caught fire at Riverside Recycling Centre last Thursday evening.

Crews have been at the scene since then as they attempt to put the fire out.

However, due to the nature of the blaze, that is proving difficult.

Officials from both the fire service and the local authority say they are unable to put a timescale on when the incident will end.

‘These kinds of incidents can be protracted’

Speaking to The Courier, Ian McMeekin, deputy assistant chief officer at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, revealed how fire crews from across Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire have been involved in tackling the blaze at the centre.

He gave no details about when it may conclude.

He said: “Because this is a recycling centre with large volumes of waste material involved, these kinds of incidents can be protracted.

“They take time to fully extinguish and to ensure there is no risk of reignition.

“We continue to monitor and assess the situation, and will only step back once we are satisfied it is safe to do so.

“This is very much a multi-agency response.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and Dundee City Council, who have staff assisting operations with excavators and other machinery.

“We understand incidents like this can cause concern, so as a precaution, we are advising people to keep doors and windows closed and to follow updates from official channels.”

Mr McMeekin says crews are working “extremely hard under challenging conditions”.

He added: “We rotate appliances regularly to ensure firefighter welfare.

“The fire involves a large volume of garden waste material, and we’re deploying high-volume water jets and specialist equipment to deal with deep-seated pockets of fire.

“We also work closely with site operators to turn over materials so we can fully extinguish the blaze.

“As a service, we constantly review the types of incidents we face.

“While house fires have reduced, we are seeing more large-scale waste fires, wildfires, and weather-related events linked to climate change.

“We have invested in new technology to tackle deep-seated fires, and we continue to adapt our response for the future.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to councillors, Dundee City Council’s interim head of environment Catherine Conroy has provided an update.

The statement said: “SFRS have said it will be a protracted incident, and I am not in a position to give a more detailed time frame than that.

“Investigation of possible causes and any lessons learned will take place after the fire is put out.

‘We feel the council’s messaging over this incident has been unsatisfactory’

“Some rain is forecast for (Wednesday), which will assist with the onsite operation.”

It added: “We have received a small number of calls about the incident, as have Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency).

“We are providing (advice) and will continue to publish updates on our website and social media channels, as well as providing information to elected members.”

In response to the statement, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says he is going to pursue the matter further with council officials, as he “feels the council’s messaging over this incident has been unsatisfactory”.

He added: “We will advise residents of any further updates we are given.”