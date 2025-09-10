Fire and council chiefs issue updates as Dundee recycling centre blaze fight enters sixth day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire and council chiefs issue updates as Dundee recycling centre blaze fight enters sixth day

It comes amid claims the local authority's messaging on the incident has been "unsatisfactory".

By James Simpson
The fire has been visible from miles around. Image: Richard Prest/DC Thomson
Fire and council chiefs have issued updates as efforts to extinguish a blaze at a Dundee recycling centre enter a sixth day.

Garden waste caught fire at Riverside Recycling Centre last Thursday evening.

Crews have been at the scene since then as they attempt to put the fire out.

However, due to the nature of the blaze, that is proving difficult.

Officials from both the fire service and the local authority say they are unable to put a timescale on when the incident will end.

‘These kinds of incidents can be protracted’

Speaking to The Courier, Ian McMeekin, deputy assistant chief officer at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, revealed how fire crews from across Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire have been involved in tackling the blaze at the centre.

He gave no details about when it may conclude.

He said: “Because this is a recycling centre with large volumes of waste material involved, these kinds of incidents can be protracted.

“They take time to fully extinguish and to ensure there is no risk of reignition.

“We continue to monitor and assess the situation, and will only step back once we are satisfied it is safe to do so.

“This is very much a multi-agency response.

A view over the city with smoke visible in the sky
Smoke from the fire was visible across the city last week. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and Dundee City Council, who have staff assisting operations with excavators and other machinery.

“We understand incidents like this can cause concern, so as a precaution, we are advising people to keep doors and windows closed and to follow updates from official channels.”

Mr McMeekin says crews are working “extremely hard under challenging conditions”.

He added: “We rotate appliances regularly to ensure firefighter welfare.

“The fire involves a large volume of garden waste material, and we’re deploying high-volume water jets and specialist equipment to deal with deep-seated pockets of fire.

“We also work closely with site operators to turn over materials so we can fully extinguish the blaze.

Ian McMeekin in uniform in front of a large Scottish Fire and Rescue Service logo
Ian McMeekin. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

“As a service, we constantly review the types of incidents we face.

“While house fires have reduced, we are seeing more large-scale waste fires, wildfires, and weather-related events linked to climate change.

“We have invested in new technology to tackle deep-seated fires, and we continue to adapt our response for the future.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to councillors, Dundee City Council’s interim head of environment Catherine Conroy has provided an update.

The statement said: “SFRS have said it will be a protracted incident, and I am not in a position to give a more detailed time frame than that.

“Investigation of possible causes and any lessons learned will take place after the fire is put out.

‘We feel the council’s messaging over this incident has been unsatisfactory’

“Some rain is forecast for (Wednesday), which will assist with the onsite operation.”

It added: “We have received a small number of calls about the incident, as have Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency).

“We are providing (advice) and will continue to publish updates on our website and social media channels, as well as providing information to elected members.”

In response to the statement, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says he is going to pursue the matter further with council officials, as he “feels the council’s messaging over this incident has been unsatisfactory”.

He added: “We will advise residents of any further updates we are given.”

