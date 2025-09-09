Dundee’s Perth Road blocked by fallen lamppost after crash

Dundee’s Perth Road was blocked by a fallen lamppost after a crash.

Police closed the road near River Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.

Images show a lamppost had fallen across the road after being hit by a van.

Resident Lee Anderson told The Courier that traffic was building in the area as emergency services arrived at around 4pm.

Queues of traffic stretched to Ninewells Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.