News Dundee’s Perth Road blocked by fallen lamppost after crash Police shut Perth Road close to the junction with River Crescent on Tuesday afternoon. By Ellidh Aitken September 9 2025, 5:11pm September 9 2025, 5:11pm Share Dundee’s Perth Road blocked by fallen lamppost after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5328430/dundee-perth-road-crash/ Copy Link 1 comment Perth Road has been closed after a lamppost was hit in a crash. Image: Lee Anderson Dundee’s Perth Road was blocked by a fallen lamppost after a crash. Police closed the road near River Crescent on Tuesday afternoon. Images show a lamppost had fallen across the road after being hit by a van. Resident Lee Anderson told The Courier that traffic was building in the area as emergency services arrived at around 4pm. Police have closed the road. Image: Lee Anderson Queues of traffic stretched to Ninewells Avenue and Riverside Drive. Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.
Conversation