Angus Planning Ahead: Plans approved for natural burial ground expansion and Forbes of Kingennie ‘floating lodges’

Plans to expand a natural burial ground in Angus have been approved.

Cairnbrae first opened near Kellas Wood, a few miles north of Dundee, in 2018.

The site, which has been named Scotland’s best natural burial ground, was then taken over by funeral directors Sturrock, Comb and Davidson in 2021.

Their plans to extend the graveyard to the north-west of the current space have now been approved by Angus Council.

Sturrock, Comb and Davidson managing director Ian Sturrock previously told The Courier that the proposal was a long-term scheme to “future proof” Cairnbrae.

Forbes of Kingennie floating holiday lodges

Forbes of Kingennie’s plans to install nine prefabricated floating holiday lodges in the east former fishing pond, near the Buddon Burn, have been approved.

Each of the lodges will be connected to a pathway leading to the main resort.

The plans are part of an “overarching masterplan”, created in 2022, to meet increased demand at Forbes of Kingennie.

The resort, near Dundee, recently introduced a wild swimming and sauna experience.

Coupar Angus ‘darkness retreat’ plans approved

Plans to create a “darkness retreat” in a converted garage in Coupar Angus have been approved.

The one-bedroom apartment is described in planning papers as “essentially a short-term let but with the ‘darkness element’.”

It would allow visitors to spend time in complete darkness.

The darkness retreat will include a studio area with a sauna and cold plunge bath, a bedroom, a shower room and a service room.

Units for carpet manufacturer and gym at Carnoustie business park

Proposals to expand Victoria Green business park in Carnoustie have been green-lit by Angus Council.

The chairman of DJ Laing, which owns the business park off the A92, previously expressed his delight at securing the planning permission.

The new building, measuring 10,850 square feet, will be split into three units.

A carpet manufacturer and a gym will occupy two of the larger units, while a third tenant remains unconfirmed.

New home for Angus Model Flying Club

Angus Model Flying Club has submitted plans to relocate to a new site at Drumchapel Estate in Brechin.

The club left its previous home at Stracathro aerodrome in 2024 due to a residential development nearby.

The space would host weekend events around three times a year for members of other clubs and experience days for the local community.

The plans have received several letters of support from members and locals.

