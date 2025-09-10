Angus Planning Ahead: Plans approved for natural burial ground expansion and Forbes of Kingennie ‘floating lodges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Plans approved for natural burial ground expansion and Forbes of Kingennie ‘floating lodges’

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes approval of plans to expand a Carnoustie business park and a bid to secure a new home for a model flying club.

By Ellidh Aitken
The latest Angus planning ahead round-up includes approval of Cairnbrae Natural Burial Ground's expansion plans. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Plans to expand a natural burial ground in Angus have been approved.

Cairnbrae first opened near Kellas Wood, a few miles north of Dundee, in 2018.

The site, which has been named Scotland’s best natural burial ground, was then taken over by funeral directors Sturrock, Comb and Davidson in 2021.

Their plans to extend the graveyard to the north-west of the current space have now been approved by Angus Council.

Sturrock, Comb and Davidson managing director Ian Sturrock previously told The Courier that the proposal was a long-term scheme to “future proof” Cairnbrae.

Forbes of Kingennie floating holiday lodges

How the floating lodges will look. Image: Voigt Architects

Forbes of Kingennie’s plans to install nine prefabricated floating holiday lodges in the east former fishing pond, near the Buddon Burn, have been approved.

Each of the lodges will be connected to a pathway leading to the main resort.

The plans are part of an “overarching masterplan”, created in 2022, to meet increased demand at Forbes of Kingennie.

The resort, near Dundee, recently introduced a wild swimming and sauna experience.

Coupar Angus ‘darkness retreat’ plans approved

Plans to create a “darkness retreat” in a converted garage in Coupar Angus have been approved.

The one-bedroom apartment is described in planning papers as “essentially a short-term let but with the ‘darkness element’.”

It would allow visitors to spend time in complete darkness.

The darkness retreat will include a studio area with a sauna and cold plunge bath, a bedroom, a shower room and a service room.

Units for carpet manufacturer and gym at Carnoustie business park

The building will be split into three units. Image: Voigt Architects

Proposals to expand Victoria Green business park in Carnoustie have been green-lit by Angus Council.

The chairman of DJ Laing, which owns the business park off the A92, previously expressed his delight at securing the planning permission.

The new building, measuring 10,850 square feet, will be split into three units.

A carpet manufacturer and a gym will occupy two of the larger units, while a third tenant remains unconfirmed.

New home for Angus Model Flying Club

Angus Model Flying Club host experience days for the public. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus Model Flying Club has submitted plans to relocate to a new site at Drumchapel Estate in Brechin.

The club left its previous home at Stracathro aerodrome in 2024 due to a residential development nearby.

The space would host weekend events around three times a year for members of other clubs and experience days for the local community.

The plans have received several letters of support from members and locals.

You can find the Angus Council portal links to the applications here:

