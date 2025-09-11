Fife Planning Ahead: 39 new homes in Pittenweem and Kirkcaldy restaurant to become flats

Plans to create 39 new homes in the picturesque Fife village of Pittenweem have been given the go-ahead.

Housebuilder Crudens lodged the proposal with Fife Council, which includes 36 new-build properties, back in November 2022.

In addition, two new dwellings will be created through the conversion of the C-listed St Margaret’s Farm steading into two properties and the refurbishment of 50 James Street.

The project features a range of properties with two to five bedrooms, as well as six terraced homes.

Furthermore, several derelict buildings will be removed, allowing for a pedestrian-friendly layout with central open spaces.

Plans are expected to come before planners fr consideration in the coming months.

Kirkcaldy restaurant to be transformed into two flats

Plans to transform a former Kirkcaldy restaurant into two flats have been approved.

The Waterfront Restaurant on High Street closed in 2019 and has remained empty ever since.

Now the building is to be converted into a two-bedroom flat and a smaller one-bedroom flat.

Work will include demolition of an existing extension to the rear of the shopfront, with a new extension to be added.

Objections to Rothes House demolition

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has objected to a bid to demolish Rothes House – the fire-ravaged former home of the Tullis Russell papermill owner.

The historic C-listed property, built in 1845, sat at the entrance to the papermill until it closed in 2011.

It was left badly damaged after a fire at the building in May.

Now Glenrothes Developments Ltd wants to demolish the building, claiming it is beyond economic repair.

However, HES disputes the findings and says Rothes House is of special historic interest.

St Andrews West – phase 3

St Andrews-based Headon Developments has now submitted two new planning applications for phase three of the site to the western end of the town.

The proposal outlines the next 112 houses, which will be a mix of one-bedroom through to four-bedroom properties.

As well as 69 homes for private sale, proposals include 43 homes for mid-market rent.

It follows the completion of phases one and two, which have delivered around 100 flats and houses.

The overall vision for around 900 new homes was approved by Fife Council in 2019.

Thornton Parish Church redevelopment

Plans to transform Thornton Parish Church into a four-bedroom family home have been given the green light.

The disused C-listed building on Main Street in the heart of the village dates back to 1834.

Redevelopment of the historic building and adjoining church hall will bring the vacant building back into use.

