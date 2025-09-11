Fife Planning Ahead: 39 new homes in Pittenweem and Kirkcaldy restaurant to become flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife Planning Ahead: 39 new homes in Pittenweem and Kirkcaldy restaurant to become flats

The Courier looks at the latest planning applications across Fife.

Fife Planning Ahead.
Fife Planning Ahead round-up. Image: Fife Council Planning Portal/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Plans to create 39 new homes in the picturesque Fife village of Pittenweem have been given the go-ahead.

Housebuilder Crudens lodged the proposal with Fife Council, which includes 36 new-build properties, back in November 2022.

In addition, two new dwellings will be created through the conversion of the C-listed St Margaret’s Farm steading into two properties and the refurbishment of 50 James Street.

The project features a range of properties with two to five bedrooms, as well as six terraced homes.

Artist impression the James Street Pittenweem housing proposal.
Artist’s impression of the James Street Pittenweem housing proposal. Image: Cruden Developments

Furthermore, several derelict buildings will be removed, allowing for a pedestrian-friendly layout with central open spaces.

Plans are expected to come before planners fr consideration in the coming months.

Kirkcaldy restaurant to be transformed into two flats

Former Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy.
Former Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Plans to transform a former Kirkcaldy restaurant into two flats have been approved.

The Waterfront Restaurant on High Street closed in 2019 and has remained empty ever since.

Now the building is to be converted into a two-bedroom flat and a smaller one-bedroom flat.

Work will include demolition of an existing extension to the rear of the shopfront, with a new extension to be added.

Objections to Rothes House demolition

Rothes House Glenrothes
Fire-hit Rothes House in Glenrothes could be demolished. Image: Fife Council Planning Portal

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has objected to a bid to demolish Rothes House – the fire-ravaged former home of the Tullis Russell papermill owner.

The historic C-listed property, built in 1845,  sat at the entrance to the papermill until it closed in 2011.

It was left badly damaged after a fire at the building in May.

Now Glenrothes Developments Ltd wants to demolish the building, claiming it is beyond economic repair.

However, HES disputes the findings and says Rothes House is of special historic interest.

St Andrews West – phase 3

First glimpse of how phase three of ST Andrews West housing development will look.
First glimpse of how phase three of ST Andrews West housing development will look. Image: Headon Developments

St Andrews-based Headon Developments has now submitted two new planning applications for phase three of the site to the western end of the town.

The proposal outlines the next 112 houses, which will be a mix of one-bedroom through to four-bedroom properties.

As well as 69 homes for private sale, proposals include 43 homes for mid-market rent.

It follows the completion of phases one and two, which have delivered around 100 flats and houses.

The overall vision for around 900 new homes was approved by Fife Council in 2019.

Thornton Parish Church redevelopment

Plans to turn Thornton Parish Church into a four-bed home have been approved.
Plans to turn Thornton Parish Church into a four-bed home have been approved. Image: Goggle Street View

Plans to transform Thornton Parish Church into a four-bedroom family home have been given the green light.

The disused C-listed building on Main Street in the heart of the village dates back to 1834.

Redevelopment of the historic building and adjoining church hall will bring the vacant building back into use.

The planning applications can be viewed in full via the following links:

James Street, Pittenweem

Rothes House demolition

Waterfront Restaurant, Kirkcaldy flats redevelopment

St Andrews West – Phase 3

Thornton Parish Church conversion

More from News

Police are guarding an entrance to The Den wood in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police probe sexual assault
Tiger Woods during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie Links appoints new figure to oversee operations at legendary Open venue
Yuxin Cao was last seen at Willow Court on the University of Stirling campus.
Missing man last seen 10 days ago at Stirling University halls
Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
Newcastle cancels Dundee pupils' Champions League tickets after fan backlash
7
Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader facing vote of no confidence over handling of David Graham complaints
2
Ed, right, meets fans at the end of his trip. Image: Ian Ashton.
YouTube star completes epic River Tay trip in Broughty Ferry despite homemade log raft…
2
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Transphobic abuse and blinded by the sun
Arran Brown, Daniel Stewart and Alex McGowan.
Trio sentenced after mass brawl at Dundee club leaves two with head wounds
Sunday Post News, REPORTER Story, CR0017772 Pictures to accompany story on Scottish Land Fund and keeping a post office within smaller communities. Picture shows general view / exterior / gv / locator. MacGregor's Community Hub ( Post Office ), Main Street, Killin. Friday 20th December 2019 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Stirlingshire shop 'nearly went under' due to post office counter 'financial burden'
Flare let off in the home section at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers ultras threatened with 'immediate bans' after destroying 36 seats at Stark's Park
3

Conversation