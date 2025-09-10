News Disruption at Dunfermline school and college after major power cut Fife College and Carnegie Primary School were forced to close on Wednesday morning. By Isla Glen September 10 2025, 8:48am September 10 2025, 8:48am Share Disruption at Dunfermline school and college after major power cut Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5328694/dunfermline-school-college-shut-power-cut/ Copy Link 0 comment Carnegie Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A school and a college campus in Dunfermline were forced to close due to a major power cut. Fife College and Carnegie Primary School were shut for a period on Wednesday morning after the outage hit homes and businesses in the area. The school has since reopened, with Fife College confirming its Dunfermline campus is reopening at 11am. An update on Facebook said: “Our Dunfermline campus will re-open at 11am today. A map showing where power cuts have been reported in Dunfermline. Image: SP Energy Networks “Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.” Pupils at Carnegie Primary School were initially told to remain at home. The school reopened around 9.30am. SP Energy Networks confirmed it had restored power at around 9.30am, two hours after the outage was reported. The Courier has contacted the firm for more information on the power cut. Get more news from your area by signing up to our free Dunfermline newsletter
Conversation