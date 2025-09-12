EXCLUSIVE: Police probe posts by Perth buffalo trainer who mocked River Tay death of asylum seeker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Police probe posts by Perth buffalo trainer who mocked River Tay death of asylum seeker

Officers are assessing offensive messages made by Gavin Keith Sangster, who was wearing a "swimming instructor" T-shirt when approached by The Courier.

Gavin Sangster. Image: DC Thomson
Gavin Sangster. Image: DC Thomson
By Lucy Scarlett & Finn Nixon

Police are probing a series of posts made by a Perth man who mocked the death of an asylum seeker in the River Tay.

Officers are “assessing” several Facebook posts made by Gavin Sangster, 51, who insists he is doing “nothing illegal”.

One of the posts mocked the death of Mohammad Akrami, who drowned while swimming in the River Tay last month.

The 27-year-old had been living as an asylum seeker at the Station Hotel in Perth after fleeing from Afghanistan.

Warning: Offensive messages

In a public post on his personal Facebook page on August 27, Sangster wrote that it was “one less parasite in the Station Hotel”, alongside a series of laughing emojis and a photo of Mr Akrami.

He went on to brand Afghan migrants “scum”, before making reference to “encouraging more swimming”.

In another post, the buffalo trainer called Mr Akrami “vermin”, adding: “Let’s hope many more go swimming.”

Sangster further used Facebook to promote a protest outside Perth’s asylum seeker hotels on Wednesday, which prompted a police presence but no one turned up.

Mohammad Akrami.
Mohammad Akrami, 27, died in the River Tay in Perth. Image: Afghan Human Rights Foundation/Facebook

One of his posts, in which he urged people to “share share share”, made reference to a fire.

The post said: “No need for the 1L whisky bottles on this occasion – we will be running generator on 250/350ml max at anytime so can douse with a good 2.86 ISH (sic) litres of water mix in QUICK IF LEFTIES TRY TO SET TANK ON FIRE IN AN Aberdeen like incident.”

It is unclear which Aberdeen incident he was referring to.

Reveals three machetes to our reporter

Police have confirmed they are “assessing” the content of Sangster’s posts.

When The Courier approached him at his home in Perth, he answered the door wearing a T-shirt carrying the words “swimming instructor” and definitions of the phrase.

Mr Sangster told our reporter he had intended to wear the top to Wednesday’s demonstration.

Sangster mocked the death of a man who drowned while wearing a “swimming instructor” T-shirt. Image: DC Thomson

Asked about his Facebook posts, Sangster said: “There’s nothing illegal. I studied law at Dundee.

“I will refer to migrants as vermin because they’re an infestation – if that’s hateful, fair enough.”

An anti-immigration protest in Perth failed to go ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Challenged on the tone of the posts and asked if he felt they were extreme, he replied: “100%, I hate them.”

When asked about his involvement in Wednesday’s planned protest, without prompting, Sangster repeated his comments about the late Mr Akrami.

He then took out three machetes he was keeping in his house to show our reporter.

Sangster said these were used for gardening, but that they could be used against any migrants who approached his house.

‘My posts are extreme but legal’

Meanwhile, Sangster claimed that a group called Perth’s Peaceful Protest was behind Wednesday’s ill-fated event.

He had shared several Facebook posts encouraging people to attend the gathering.

In one post, he even wrote: “Taliban, Iraq and Iran flags (are) good for coming demos”, adding: “The wanted criminals on the run from home countries need to see them.”

This same post again made reference to a “swimming instructor”.

Sangster told The Courier he was not a member of Perth’s Peaceful Protest and said he was considering setting up his own protest group, called Perth’s Proper Protest.

“Perth Peaceful Protest is not looking to stop the migrants in Perth,” he said.

“They’re trying to keep the number of those involved down and trying to keep it really small.

“On their website and Facebook, are there any posts?

“I put five posts on, and mine are extreme but legal.

“I was seeing my posts get no likes or comments or shares.

“They’re not letting the word out.”

‘Anti-humanitarian cesspit’

During his conversation with The Courier, Sangster – who says he runs a business looking after 25 buffalo at the back of his house – also asked that his name not be included in any stories.

The Perth Against Racism group, which has held counter-protests at gatherings outside asylum hotels in the city, said it was “shocked” at the content of the posts.

A spokesperson said: “Violent, anti-humanitarian and vile social media posts do not come from nowhere.

“They are a natural consequence of the current assault on asylum seekers.

“Perth Against Racism opposes these posts, but reiterates that it is not just a matter of investigating/prosecuting individuals.

“It is a matter for wider society to remove itself from the current anti-humanitarian cesspit it has found itself in.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of social media posts which have been shared online and these are being assessed by officers.”

More from News

Penny stands to the front of her house
How Instagram gardening guru found a new beginning in her 60s at charming Perthshire…
There are now 1,300 empty or abandoned private homes across Angus. Image: Shutterstock
Call for CPO warning to show council 'means business' over 1,300 empty Angus homes
Tia Hynd and Mairi Terrebonne Christie
Drug debt led to mother-and-daughter street Valium scheme in Stirling
The former car dealership.
Parking fears over Dundee world buffet restaurant planned for empty city centre car showroom
Khalid Belkadi
Gleneagles Hotel waiter pulled knife on co-worker during drunken assault
Police are guarding an entrance to The Den wood in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police probe sexual assault
Tiger Woods during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie Links appoints new figure to oversee operations at legendary Open venue
Yuxin Cao was last seen at Willow Court on the University of Stirling campus.
Missing man last seen 10 days ago at Stirling University halls
Fife Planning Ahead.
Fife Planning Ahead: 39 new homes in Pittenweem and Kirkcaldy restaurant to become flats
Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
Newcastle cancels Dundee pupils' Champions League tickets after fan backlash
9

Conversation