EXCLUSIVE: Police probe posts by Perth buffalo trainer who mocked River Tay death of asylum seeker

Police are probing a series of posts made by a Perth man who mocked the death of an asylum seeker in the River Tay.

Officers are “assessing” several Facebook posts made by Gavin Sangster, 51, who insists he is doing “nothing illegal”.

One of the posts mocked the death of Mohammad Akrami, who drowned while swimming in the River Tay last month.

The 27-year-old had been living as an asylum seeker at the Station Hotel in Perth after fleeing from Afghanistan.

Warning: Offensive messages

In a public post on his personal Facebook page on August 27, Sangster wrote that it was “one less parasite in the Station Hotel”, alongside a series of laughing emojis and a photo of Mr Akrami.

He went on to brand Afghan migrants “scum”, before making reference to “encouraging more swimming”.

In another post, the buffalo trainer called Mr Akrami “vermin”, adding: “Let’s hope many more go swimming.”

Sangster further used Facebook to promote a protest outside Perth’s asylum seeker hotels on Wednesday, which prompted a police presence but no one turned up.

One of his posts, in which he urged people to “share share share”, made reference to a fire.

The post said: “No need for the 1L whisky bottles on this occasion – we will be running generator on 250/350ml max at anytime so can douse with a good 2.86 ISH (sic) litres of water mix in QUICK IF LEFTIES TRY TO SET TANK ON FIRE IN AN Aberdeen like incident.”

It is unclear which Aberdeen incident he was referring to.

Reveals three machetes to our reporter

Police have confirmed they are “assessing” the content of Sangster’s posts.

When The Courier approached him at his home in Perth, he answered the door wearing a T-shirt carrying the words “swimming instructor” and definitions of the phrase.

Mr Sangster told our reporter he had intended to wear the top to Wednesday’s demonstration.

Asked about his Facebook posts, Sangster said: “There’s nothing illegal. I studied law at Dundee.

“I will refer to migrants as vermin because they’re an infestation – if that’s hateful, fair enough.”

Challenged on the tone of the posts and asked if he felt they were extreme, he replied: “100%, I hate them.”

When asked about his involvement in Wednesday’s planned protest, without prompting, Sangster repeated his comments about the late Mr Akrami.

He then took out three machetes he was keeping in his house to show our reporter.

Sangster said these were used for gardening, but that they could be used against any migrants who approached his house.

‘My posts are extreme but legal’

Meanwhile, Sangster claimed that a group called Perth’s Peaceful Protest was behind Wednesday’s ill-fated event.

He had shared several Facebook posts encouraging people to attend the gathering.

In one post, he even wrote: “Taliban, Iraq and Iran flags (are) good for coming demos”, adding: “The wanted criminals on the run from home countries need to see them.”

This same post again made reference to a “swimming instructor”.

Sangster told The Courier he was not a member of Perth’s Peaceful Protest and said he was considering setting up his own protest group, called Perth’s Proper Protest.

“Perth Peaceful Protest is not looking to stop the migrants in Perth,” he said.

“They’re trying to keep the number of those involved down and trying to keep it really small.

“On their website and Facebook, are there any posts?

“I put five posts on, and mine are extreme but legal.

“I was seeing my posts get no likes or comments or shares.

“They’re not letting the word out.”

‘Anti-humanitarian cesspit’

During his conversation with The Courier, Sangster – who says he runs a business looking after 25 buffalo at the back of his house – also asked that his name not be included in any stories.

The Perth Against Racism group, which has held counter-protests at gatherings outside asylum hotels in the city, said it was “shocked” at the content of the posts.

A spokesperson said: “Violent, anti-humanitarian and vile social media posts do not come from nowhere.

“They are a natural consequence of the current assault on asylum seekers.

“Perth Against Racism opposes these posts, but reiterates that it is not just a matter of investigating/prosecuting individuals.

“It is a matter for wider society to remove itself from the current anti-humanitarian cesspit it has found itself in.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of social media posts which have been shared online and these are being assessed by officers.”