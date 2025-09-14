Gallery: Dundee Cyclathon 2025 kicks off at Camperdown Park

Hundreds turned out as the Dundee Cyclathon 2025 took place at Camperdown Park this Sunday, September 14.

The Dundee Cyclathon 2025 was an inclusive and fun event that united cyclists of all ages from various communities to raise money for charity, including 4 Dundee’s Primary Kids or Help for Kids charities, to support young children living in poverty.

The adventure began at Camperdown Park, where cyclists set off between 10:30 and 11:00am, pedalling around a scenic route of Dundee and finishing back at Camperdown Park. Cyclists who crossed the finish line were awarded a well-deserved medal, with the top fundraiser taking home the prestigious Dundee Cyclathon Cup

The event gave thanks to many of its generous sponsors, including Dundee City Council, CycleHub.org and ALM College, which made the event possible.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action!