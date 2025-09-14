Gallery: Dundee Cyclathon 2025 kicks off at Camperdown Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Dundee Cyclathon 2025 kicks off at Camperdown Park

Camperdown Park held the fun and inclusive Dundee Cyclathon 2025 this weekend, bringing together people together to raise money for charity.

Dundee Cyclathon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Cyclathon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries & Kim Cessford

Hundreds turned out as the Dundee Cyclathon 2025 took place at Camperdown Park this Sunday, September 14.

The Dundee Cyclathon 2025 was an inclusive and fun event that united cyclists of all ages from various communities to raise money for charity, including 4 Dundee’s Primary Kids or Help for Kids charities, to support young children living in poverty.

The adventure began at Camperdown Park, where cyclists set off between 10:30 and 11:00am, pedalling around a scenic route of Dundee and finishing back at Camperdown Park. Cyclists who crossed the finish line were awarded a well-deserved medal, with the top fundraiser taking home the prestigious Dundee Cyclathon Cup

The event gave thanks to many of its generous sponsors, including Dundee City Council, CycleHub.org and ALM College, which made the event possible.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action!

Left to right is Gavin Strachan, Clive Murray, Bruce Farquharson and Dai John.
The cyclists are ready to go.
Left to right is Ken Malcolm, Linda Morton, Shaun Brennan, Bruce Whamond and Elaine Mills.
Sheli McCoy and Kevin Cordell (Depute Lord Provost) (on the right front) with the participants.
Bill Barr (President Rotary Club of Claverhouse) gives the cyclists some safety information ahead of the start.
Kevin Cordell (Depute Lord Provost) addresses the participants.
Sheli McCoy addresses the cyclists with some motivational messages.
Ready for the Sunday morning cycle.
Excitement filled the air.
Left to right is Bill Barr (President Rotary Club of Claverhouse), Ian Balgowan (Rotary Club of Claverhouse and the event organiser), Sheli McCoy and Kevin Cordell (Depute Lord Provost).
Dundee Cyclathon.
Sheli McCoy with the participants.
Sheli McCoy sets the cyclists off on their route.
Cyclists began their journey through Dundee at the Dundee Cyclathon start.
The Dundee Cyclathon got underway.
Riders set off at the start of the Dundee Cyclathon.
The route took cyclists past the V&A, Riverside Drive.
Cyclists passing the V&A, Riverside Drive, Dundee.
Dundee’s V&A and Riverside Drive featured as part of the cycling route
Cyclists passing the V&A, Riverside Drive, Dundee.
The course guided cyclists by the striking V&A and along Dundee’s Riverside Drive
The ride led participants past the iconic V&A and along Riverside Drive, Dundee.
Cyclists passing the V&A, Riverside Drive, Dundee.
The V&A and Riverside Drive formed part of the cycling route in Dundee
Dundee Cyclathon, A fun cycling event for the whole family
Cyclists passing the V&A, Riverside Drive, Dundee.
Participants in the Dundee Cyclathon passed the V&A along Riverside Drive.
The route took cyclists past the V&A along Riverside Drive in Dundee.
The ride took participants through Broughty Ferry
Participants passed through Broughty Ferry.
Cyclists passed through Broughty Ferry.
The ride back to Camperdown Park included a scenic stretch through Finlathen Park
The route heading back to Camperdown Park passed through Finlathen Park, Dundee.
The cycling route back to Camperdown Park took riders through Finlathen Park, Dundee.
Returning to Camperdown Park involved a stretch through Finlathen Park, Dundee.
On the way back to Camperdown Park, the route passed through Finlathen Park in Dundee.
Cyclists head back to Camperdown Park.
Cyclist passed through Finlathen Park, Dundee.
Cyclists head back to Camperdown Park via Finlathen Park, Dundee.
Heading back to Camperdown Park.

Conversation