Stove industry fired up over Angus Council houses woodburner ban

A leading stove industry body has criticised Angus Council’s decision to ban woodburners in its houses.

The new policy will only allow solid fuel stoves and open fires in council homes in “exceptional circumstances”.

But the Stove Industry Association (SIA) has described the move as “short-sighted”.

It is urging authorities like Angus to engage more with the industry on the issue.

The organisation’s members include appliance manufacturers, retailers and installers, as well as the chimney sweep sector.

Stove body ‘disappointed’ by Angus move

Executive director Erica Malkin said: “The Stove Industry Association is disappointed by Angus Council’s decision to prohibit the use of woodburning stoves in its housing stock.

“While we share the council’s ambition to provide environmentally responsible heating for tenants, this policy is short-sighted.”

SIA believes it “risks overlooking the significant progress made in stove technology in recent years.”

“Modern ecodesign compliant stoves are designed to reduce emissions by up to 90% compared with an open fire and up to 80% compared with older stoves.

“Crucially, these stoves use wood fuel – an abundant local resource in Scotland that is both renewable and sustainable.

“Nothing could be more environmentally responsible than supporting households to heat their homes with a locally sourced, renewable fuel.

“We urge Angus Council – and other local authorities considering similar measures – to engage with the stove industry to ensure that future policies are based on the latest evidence and that residents are supported to make heating choices that are both environmentally responsible and practical.”

Angus housing committee approves new woodburner policy

The council has stressed the new rules, agreed on Tuesday, do not apply to private homes.

The policy means:

Angus Council will not normally permit the installation or replacement of solid fuel heating systems in its properties

Each application will be considered on its merits, but the default position will be to refuse requests due to environmental and health risks

In exceptional circumstances, where solid fuel may provide a significantly more cost-effective option than alternatives, an application may be considered following a full assessment and subject to approval

Angus housing convener, Councillor Jill Scott said: “This policy is about ensuring clarity for our tenants in how the council will deal with requests regarding woodburners, stoves and open fires in council properties.

“It does not apply to private homeowners.

“While we understand the role of woodburners and open fires, our priority is to provide safe, efficient and environmentally responsible heating for our tenants.”