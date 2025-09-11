Perthshire dog attack pensioners desperate to escape ‘side of Pitlochry the tourists don’t see’

A Pitlochry couple whose dog died after a savage attack on their own doorstep are begging council bosses to move them away from the house where it happened.

Norman and Cathy Hawkes have been battling damp at their home in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry, for years.

So they were already sick of their surroundings when their beloved terrier Misty was savaged by two bully-type dogs in their back garden in May.

The 12-year-old pet died from her injuries three days later.

Great-grandad Norman, who was with Misty when the attack happened, says he can’t bear to go outside now.

And the couple are nervous for the two rescue dogs they adopted after Misty’s death.

“I can’t stop thinking about what happened,” said Norman.

“Everywhere you look it brings it all back.”

Pitlochry council house saga has rumbled on for years

The attack on Misty compounded the issues Norman and Cathy were having with damp and mould in their home.

So following the incident, the Pitlochry pensioners applied to Perth and Kinross Council for a move to another house.

First Minister John Swinney gave them their backing in his capacity as Perthshire North MSP, urging the council to treat their case as a priority.

But more than three months on, they are still waiting for word.

Perth and Kinross Council told The Courier it is “actively working to find a suitable home in the couple’s preferred location”.

Norman says the solution can’t come soon enough.

“This has been going on for four years,” said the retired signalman.

“In that time the building has just got more dilapidated and we’re no further forward.

“Everything is just getting ruined by mould – all our books, vintage records, shoes, clothes.

“This is the side of Pitlochry the tourists don’t see.”

‘Mixed ownership’ delays council action to tackle damp and mould

Perth and Kinross Council insisted it was taking steps to fix the fabric of the building in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry while it considers the Hawkes’ application.

A spokesperson said: “A new ventilation system has been installed, and Mr and Mrs Hawkes have been provided with advice on how to reduce condensation in their home.

“An independent damp survey identified high levels of condensation, primarily caused by vegetation obstructing external sub-floors vents.

“This vegetation has now been cleared, and additional minor repairs and drainage improvements have been carried out to help minimise damp.

“Moisture sensors have also been installed to monitor ongoing conditions.”

The spokesperson added: “The block of flats at Kennedy Place is scheduled for further improvement works, including re-roofing, renewal of all rainwater goods and external fabric/harling works.

“However, this is unlikely to start before next year given the mixed ownership within the block.”