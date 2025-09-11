Perthshire dog attack pensioners desperate to escape ‘side of Pitlochry the tourists don’t see’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire dog attack pensioners desperate to escape ‘side of Pitlochry the tourists don’t see’

Norman and Cathy Hawkes were already sick of their damp and mould-infested Pitlochry council home when their beloved pet was mauled to death

By Morag Lindsay
Norman Hawkes outside building with black mould on walls
Norman Hawkes' damp house in Pitlochry's Kennedy Place became a scene of tragedy earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson

A Pitlochry couple whose dog died after a savage attack on their own doorstep are begging council bosses to move them away from the house where it happened.

Norman and Cathy Hawkes have been battling damp at their home in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry, for years.

So they were already sick of their surroundings when their beloved terrier Misty was savaged by two bully-type dogs in their back garden in May.

The 12-year-old pet died from her injuries three days later.

Misty, a small black, white and tan Jack Russell terrier
Jack Russell terrier Misty succumbed to her injuries. Image: Norman Hawkes

Great-grandad Norman, who was with Misty when the attack happened, says he can’t bear to go outside now.

And the couple are nervous for the two rescue dogs they adopted after Misty’s death.

“I can’t stop thinking about what happened,” said Norman.

“Everywhere you look it brings it all back.”

Pitlochry council house saga has rumbled on for years

The attack on Misty compounded the issues Norman and Cathy were having with damp and mould in their home.

So following the incident, the Pitlochry pensioners applied to Perth and Kinross Council for a move to another house.

Norman Hawkes seated in front of table with lots of papers spread out before him
Some of the paperwork Norman and Cathy have amassed in their four-year fight over the state of their Pitlochry council house. Image: DC Thomson

First Minister John Swinney gave them their backing in his capacity as Perthshire North MSP, urging the council to treat their case as a priority.

But more than three months on, they are still waiting for word.

Perth and Kinross Council told The Courier it is “actively working to find a suitable home in the couple’s preferred location”.

Norman says the solution can’t come soon enough.

Norman Hawkes holding pair of leather shoes covered in mould
Norman with another pair of shoes ruined by damp at the couple’s Pitlochry council house.

“This has been going on for four years,” said the retired signalman.

“In that time the building has just got more dilapidated and we’re no further forward.

“Everything is just getting ruined by mould – all our books, vintage records, shoes, clothes.

“This is the side of Pitlochry the tourists don’t see.”

‘Mixed ownership’ delays council action to tackle damp and mould

Perth and Kinross Council insisted it was taking steps to fix the fabric of the building in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry while it considers the Hawkes’ application.

Three-storey housing block in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry
Kennedy Place. Pitlochry. Image: Google Maps

A spokesperson said: “A new ventilation system has been installed, and Mr and Mrs Hawkes have been provided with advice on how to reduce condensation in their home.

“An independent damp survey identified high levels of condensation, primarily caused by vegetation obstructing external sub-floors vents.

“This vegetation has now been cleared, and additional minor repairs and drainage improvements have been carried out to help minimise damp.

“Moisture sensors have also been installed to monitor ongoing conditions.”

The spokesperson added: “The block of flats at Kennedy Place is scheduled for further improvement works, including re-roofing, renewal of all rainwater goods and external fabric/harling works.

“However, this is unlikely to start before next year given the mixed ownership within the block.”

