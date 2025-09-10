Man, 21, taken to hospital with ‘head wound’ after attack at Dundee multi

A man has been taken to hospital after an attack at a Dundee multi.

Witnesses say the 21-year-old suffered a head wound in the assault at Hilltown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Several police units were called to the scene just after 5pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier he saw the injured man collapsing after coming out the multi following the attack.

He said: “I have heard the man was assaulted in the elevator area at Hilltown Court.

“He then came out of the building and was walking towards Hilltown Terrace.

“He had a wound on his head and then he fell, and it looked like he had a seizure.

“I called an ambulance.

“There was a lot of shouting and police all ran into Bonnethill Court.”

Blood was visible on the pavement in the aftermath of the incident.

Another Hilltown resident told of seeing a significant emergency response at the scene.

They said: “I only left my house for 30 minutes.

“When I came back at around 6.10pm, there were four or five police cars and one ambulance at the scene.

“Police were taking statements. I have no idea what happened.”

Police following positive line of inquiry after Hilltown attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm (on Tuesday), we received a report of a disturbance in the Hilltown Court and Bonnethill Court area of Dundee.

“Officers attended, and a 21-year-old man had been assaulted.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”