Woman charged after ‘substance poured on Dundee dog’

A woman has been charged after a “substance” was allegedly poured on to a dog in Dundee.

Police were contacted after Scott Oswald, 59, claimed a substance had been thrown on to his pet dog, Tarah, in his garden in St Mary’s on Wednesday last week.

Scott believed the dog had been attacked with bleach, however, it is understood police are still investigating what substance was involved.

A woman has since been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Thursday, we received a report that a substance had been poured on a dog the previous day at St Columba Gardens, Dundee.

“A woman has been charged in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”