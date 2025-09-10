Student safety fears as controversial adult star Bonnie Blue advertises Dundee visit on freshers ‘tour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student safety fears as controversial adult star Bonnie Blue advertises Dundee visit on freshers ‘tour’

A feminist group and a councillor have spoken out after the former OnlyFans creator revealed plans to visit students across the UK.

By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald
Adult star Bonnie Blue is set to visit Dundee
Adult star Bonnie Blue. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

A student group has expressed safety fears after controversial adult star Bonnie Blue hinted she was going to visit Dundee as part of a freshers “tour”.

The 26-year-old, who rose to fame after claiming to have sex with more than 1,000 men in one day, has announced plans for a bus tour on social media.

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, says she is going on tour as part of freshers celebrations, when students new to university life take part in social activities to mark the start of their first term.

A poster shared on social media advertised Dundee as one of the stops on the tour, along with eight English cities.

An explicit caption on the post indicated the content creator planned on having sex with students in each location.

Controversy over student ‘tour’

However, a website for the tour lists Glasgow as the only Scottish location, even though Dundee is marked on its map.

Tour dates have not been revealed, but it is advertised as starting on Friday.

This weekend marks the end of Abertay University’s Welcome Week for students, and the start of the Dundee University Students’ Association (Dusa) Freshers Week.

Both universities confirmed Blue’s event had no link with them and declined to comment further.

Blue – who has been banned from the adult content site OnlyFans – has faced criticism after previously travelling to universities to give students, whom she referred to as “barely legals”, the chance to have sex with her.

She was also the subject of a recent Channel 4 documentary, 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which followed her as she prepared to have sex with 1,000 men in 12 hours.

The University of Dundee sign on a building
Dundee University Feminist Society has criticised the plans.

A spokesperson for Dundee University Feminist Society said they had concerns about the event.

They said: “We want to make clear we are against all the people who attend and support this content.

“Our society worries about the increase of violence and threat against women during this upcoming week, considering the rate of this always being high.

“We want Dundee to be a safe and positive city, and ‘events’ like this to be allowed is against these values.”

Dundee city centre councillor Lynne Short said she was concerned about Blue’s influence on her online followers.

Dundee councillor ‘has no issue calling out Bonnie Blue’ over city ‘visit’

Ms Short said: “She’s got something that she believes there is an audience for, and it’s not for me to dictate how someone lives their life.

“Everyone has the right to do what they want, but these types of people are influencing a generation of young people through their social media channels.

“They contribute to misogyny and misandry, and I have no issue calling out this kind of behaviour.”

The Courier has approached Blue’s press team for comment.

