Student safety fears as controversial adult star Bonnie Blue advertises Dundee visit on freshers ‘tour’

A student group has expressed safety fears after controversial adult star Bonnie Blue hinted she was going to visit Dundee as part of a freshers “tour”.

The 26-year-old, who rose to fame after claiming to have sex with more than 1,000 men in one day, has announced plans for a bus tour on social media.

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, says she is going on tour as part of freshers celebrations, when students new to university life take part in social activities to mark the start of their first term.

A poster shared on social media advertised Dundee as one of the stops on the tour, along with eight English cities.

An explicit caption on the post indicated the content creator planned on having sex with students in each location.

Controversy over student ‘tour’

However, a website for the tour lists Glasgow as the only Scottish location, even though Dundee is marked on its map.

Tour dates have not been revealed, but it is advertised as starting on Friday.

This weekend marks the end of Abertay University’s Welcome Week for students, and the start of the Dundee University Students’ Association (Dusa) Freshers Week.

Both universities confirmed Blue’s event had no link with them and declined to comment further.

Blue – who has been banned from the adult content site OnlyFans – has faced criticism after previously travelling to universities to give students, whom she referred to as “barely legals”, the chance to have sex with her.

She was also the subject of a recent Channel 4 documentary, 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which followed her as she prepared to have sex with 1,000 men in 12 hours.

A spokesperson for Dundee University Feminist Society said they had concerns about the event.

They said: “We want to make clear we are against all the people who attend and support this content.

“Our society worries about the increase of violence and threat against women during this upcoming week, considering the rate of this always being high.

“We want Dundee to be a safe and positive city, and ‘events’ like this to be allowed is against these values.”

Dundee city centre councillor Lynne Short said she was concerned about Blue’s influence on her online followers.

Dundee councillor ‘has no issue calling out Bonnie Blue’ over city ‘visit’

Ms Short said: “She’s got something that she believes there is an audience for, and it’s not for me to dictate how someone lives their life.

“Everyone has the right to do what they want, but these types of people are influencing a generation of young people through their social media channels.

“They contribute to misogyny and misandry, and I have no issue calling out this kind of behaviour.”

The Courier has approached Blue’s press team for comment.