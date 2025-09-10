Cowdenbeath Farmfoods supermarket to close

Farmfoods has announced its supermarket in Cowdenbeath is set to close.

The frozen food specialist will shut its outlet on the town’s High Street on Sunday.

It has confirmed that none of its other 350-plus stores in the UK are closing down.

The nearest Farmfoods store is around six miles away in Dunfermline.

Farmfoods ‘grateful to Cowdenbeath customers’

Farmfoods, which started as a Scottish family business more than 60 years ago, also has stores in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven.

A Farmfoods spokesperson said: “Our Cowdenbeath shop will permanently close on Sunday following a 50% off clearance sale.

“No other shops are affected.

“We’re grateful to all customers who have shopped with us in the town over our many years of trading.

“Our nearest shops following the closure will be Unit 6, Carnegie Drive Retail Park, Dunfermline and 147-151 St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.”