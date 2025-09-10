Dundee council leader in ‘plea for peace’ over plans for immigration protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council leader in ‘plea for peace’ over plans for immigration protest

Police say they are aware of the event set to take place this weekend.

By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson
An anti-asylum seeker protest was held outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth last month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The leader of Dundee City Council has issued a “plea for peace” over plans for an anti-immigration protest in the city.

Mark Flynn says he does not want to see a repeat of scenes seen elsewhere in Scotland during a planned gathering this weekend.

Police say they are aware of the plans for what is being called a “peaceful protest” on Saturday.

It is understood those arranging the event are planning to protest near accommodation they believe to be housing immigrants.

A poster advertising the protest, which carries the slogan, “Four nations, one kingdom, united in pride”, along with the name “Unite the Right UK”, has been shared on social media.

Council leader ‘condemns racism, hate and discrimination’

Several anti-immigration protests have been held outside hotels hosting asylum seekers in Perth in recent weeks, which have – so far – passed without any arrests.

However, protests in Falkirk have been more violent, with the latest incident involving a brick being thrown through the window of a hotel, and several arrests being made.

In a statement to The Courier, Mr Flynn said: “The other political parties on the council recently joined with me in condemning racism, hate, or discrimination in any form in a city built on the values of acceptance and togetherness.

“In light of the planned protest at the weekend, I want to reinforce that message and again make a plea for peace to avoid raising fear and stoking division.

“No one wants to see a repeat in Dundee of the scenes that we have witnessed played out in other Scottish communities.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

“While the council itself has no specific role in locating, housing or overseeing asylum seekers while their status is being considered, Dundee is rightly proud of its history of welcoming people from all over the world.

“I want to reiterate that intolerance has no place in our city or in our lives. We express our solidarity with the diverse communities of Dundee and our commitment to a united, tolerant and caring city.”

David Tarbett, one of the organisers of the Dundee protest, claimed he had been told of “concerns” by members of the community about immigrants living in accommodation in Dundee.

Organiser claims Dundee protest will be ‘peaceful’

He said: “After speaking with other locals, I’ve become aware there is wider concern about them being placed in the community.

“These aren’t members of the far right, as some people like to label them.

“These are mothers, fathers and grandparents concerned about these men living on our doorstep.

“We want to go out in a peaceful fashion on Saturday and make a stand that we’re not happy about this situation in our community.

“We are aware that counter-protestors will attend, and we respect their right to protest.

Protest organiser David Tarbett. Image: David Tarbett

“This isn’t about the far right – this is about locals raising concerns about male migrants being housed in their communities with no knowledge of their backgrounds.”

Mr Tarbett also made unverified claims about the number of immigrants being accommodated in the city.

A counter-protest is planned by the group Stand Up to Racism Tayside.

Mary McLaren, convener, told The Courier she was “shocked” to hear of the planned protest.

She said: “Many of our activists have been at protests in Falkirk, where far-right thugs have hurled verbal abuse and projectiles.

“Perth has successfully stood beside the residents of the hotels that now call Perth home, outnumbering the hotel protesters and defending its city of sanctuary status.

“We’re sure Dundee will do the same.

Police aware of Dundee anti-immigration protest

“Dundee is a tolerant and welcoming city, defined by new Dundonians moving here from around the world and built by its women, not by racism, misogyny, fear or division.

“Dundee women don’t need racist far-right thugs to stand up for us, all we need is each other.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of planned protest activity due to take place in Dundee on Saturday.

“A proportionate policing plan is in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption.”

The Home Office, which organises accommodation for asylum seekers in the UK, has been approached for comment.

Conversation