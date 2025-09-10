Union Jack and Israeli flags removed from Dunblane lamp-posts after ‘dismay and disgust’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Jack and Israeli flags removed from Dunblane lamp-posts after ‘dismay and disgust’

Residents woke to find both the Union Jack and Israel's national flag flying in the town.

By Alex Watson
The flags were spotted high up on lamp-posts at the south end of Perth Road. Image: Google Street View
Flags hung from lamp-posts in Dunblane have been removed after they caused “dismay and disgust” in the community.

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Dunblane, told The Courier that residents contacted him on Sunday morning after waking to find the Union Jack and Israeli flags flying in the town.

He said locals were “dismayed and disgusted” to see the flags hanging side by side on lamp-posts at the south end of Perth Road, close to St Mary’s Drive and The Crescent.

Mr Tollemache added: “I spoke to council officers who made arrangements to have the flags removed.

“All of the people who contacted me were very upset to see these flags together.

“These flags are deeply upsetting in light of the genocide in Gaza.

“I am confident they do not represent the majority view of Dunblane residents.”

Dunblane locals urged not to hang flags

Robin Kleinman, Conservative councillor for Dunblane, said: “Flags of any description cannot simply be placed on lamp standards and consequently they were removed as quickly as possible.

“I would like to thank the vigilance of the member of the public in reporting the issue and the speedy action taken by Stirling Council to deal with the situation.”

Thomas Heald, Conservative councillor for Dunblane, said: “Flags of any description are not permitted to be flown without council permission and I am pleased to see them taken down.

“I recognise the strength of feeling about this emotive subject but I would like to encourage residents to express their views in legitimate ways which exist in this country.

“Reducing complex issues into the politics of flags is the exact opposite of what I came into politics to achieve.”

Issue not unique to Dunblane

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Placing flags on lamp-posts without permission poses potential risks to both public and personal safety and we strongly encourage people to refrain from doing so.

“This matter will be managed appropriately and in line with our available resources.”

Saltire flags were recently put up on lamp-posts in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson

In recent weeks, local councils across the UK have been dealing with similar situations after flags representing various nations, including the St George’s Cross and the Saltire, have appeared on lamp-posts.

Last week, The Press and Journal reported that council workers in Aberdeenshire were “threatened” while removing Saltire flags.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

