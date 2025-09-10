Union Jack and Israeli flags removed from Dunblane lamp-posts after ‘dismay and disgust’

Flags hung from lamp-posts in Dunblane have been removed after they caused “dismay and disgust” in the community.

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Dunblane, told The Courier that residents contacted him on Sunday morning after waking to find the Union Jack and Israeli flags flying in the town.

He said locals were “dismayed and disgusted” to see the flags hanging side by side on lamp-posts at the south end of Perth Road, close to St Mary’s Drive and The Crescent.

Mr Tollemache added: “I spoke to council officers who made arrangements to have the flags removed.

“All of the people who contacted me were very upset to see these flags together.

“These flags are deeply upsetting in light of the genocide in Gaza.

“I am confident they do not represent the majority view of Dunblane residents.”

Dunblane locals urged not to hang flags

Robin Kleinman, Conservative councillor for Dunblane, said: “Flags of any description cannot simply be placed on lamp standards and consequently they were removed as quickly as possible.

“I would like to thank the vigilance of the member of the public in reporting the issue and the speedy action taken by Stirling Council to deal with the situation.”

Thomas Heald, Conservative councillor for Dunblane, said: “Flags of any description are not permitted to be flown without council permission and I am pleased to see them taken down.

“I recognise the strength of feeling about this emotive subject but I would like to encourage residents to express their views in legitimate ways which exist in this country.

“Reducing complex issues into the politics of flags is the exact opposite of what I came into politics to achieve.”

Issue not unique to Dunblane

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Placing flags on lamp-posts without permission poses potential risks to both public and personal safety and we strongly encourage people to refrain from doing so.

“This matter will be managed appropriately and in line with our available resources.”

In recent weeks, local councils across the UK have been dealing with similar situations after flags representing various nations, including the St George’s Cross and the Saltire, have appeared on lamp-posts.

Last week, The Press and Journal reported that council workers in Aberdeenshire were “threatened” while removing Saltire flags.

