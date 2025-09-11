Council leader says £245m Dundee active travel plan ‘necessary’ to get more people cycling

Dundee’s “ambitious” active travel plans are necessary to get more people cycling, council leader Mark Flynn has said.

The local authority is currently working alongside external partners to develop six so-called active travel freeways.

These aim to encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle by providing

“direct active travel routes”, segregated from traffic on busy roads.

The areas proposed for the active freeways include Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

They form part a wider, decade-long sustainable transport delivery plan unveiled by Dundee City Council (DCC) last year.

As well as creating active travel infrastructure, the project also aims to improve public transport in the city and zero emission vehicle infrastructure.

It is expected the project will cost in the region of £245 million.

Council leader addresses national Cycling Scotland conference

On Wednesday, the national Cycling Scotland conference was held in Dundee for the first time since 2018.

It brought together a number of organisations which support more people to use cycling as a method of transport.

DCC leader Mark Flynn was one of the key speakers of the event.

During his speech he detailed the “ambitious” efforts he council are making to enable Dundonians to get cycling.

He said: “We are quite ambitious in what we try to do and our plan is to get more people cycling and to deliver the necessary schemes and infrastructure to support that.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work over recent years to invest what we can do across the city to connect outer areas the city centre.

“An important way of getting people cycling in the city is to install active travel freeways.

“They’re necessary to connect communities and key destinations.

“By installing active travel transport corridors on these routes we can encourage people to use even more sustainable transport such as cycling.”

How much will the Dundee active freeways cost?

The Arbroath Road active freeway is expected to take between four to six years to develop and will cost approximately £20m.

Meanwhile, the £10m Pitkerro Road active freeway is considered as ‘long-term’ project, meaning it is not expected to be completed for another seven to 10 years.

This is the same for the Perth Road active freeway.

The expected price tag of the Macalpine Road active freeway is £16m and could take between four to six years to complete.

Another long-term project is the Harefield Road active freeway, which is estimated to cost £20m.

The most expensive active freeway is the Lochee Road project, which is expected to cost £24m and take four to six years to complete.

All of these projects are expected to be funded from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.