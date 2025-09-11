Council leader says £245m Dundee active travel plan ‘necessary’ to get more people cycling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Council leader says £245m Dundee active travel plan ‘necessary’ to get more people cycling

Mark Flynn spoke about the plans at the Cycling Scotland conference held in Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
How Lochee Road could look after the addition of the active travel network. Image: Dundee City Council
How Lochee Road could look after the addition of the active travel network. Image: Dundee City Council

Dundee’s “ambitious” active travel plans are necessary to get more people cycling, council leader Mark Flynn has said.

The local authority is currently working alongside external partners to develop six so-called active travel freeways.

These aim to encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle by providing
“direct active travel routes”, segregated from traffic on busy roads.

The areas proposed for the active freeways include Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn speaking at the Cycling Scotland conference. Image: Cycling Scotland/Roddy Scott. 
Arbroath Road active freeway visualisation (at entrance of Claypotts Park & Dawson Park). Image: Dundee City Council.

They form part a wider, decade-long sustainable transport delivery plan unveiled by Dundee City Council (DCC) last year.

As well as creating active travel infrastructure, the project also aims to improve public transport in the city and zero emission vehicle infrastructure.

It is expected the project will cost in the region of £245 million.

Council leader addresses national Cycling Scotland conference

On Wednesday, the national Cycling Scotland conference was held in Dundee for the first time since 2018.

It brought together a number of organisations which support more people to use cycling as a method of transport.

DCC leader Mark Flynn was one of the key speakers of the event.

Pitkerro Road Visualisation (Adjacent to Doon Terrace). Image: Dundee City Council.

During his speech he detailed the “ambitious” efforts he council are making to enable Dundonians to get cycling.

He said: “We are quite ambitious in what we try to do and our plan is to get more people cycling and to deliver the necessary schemes and infrastructure to support that.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work over recent years to invest what we can do across the city to connect outer areas the city centre.

Macalpine Road Visualisation (adjacent to the Lidl Supermarket). Image: Dundee City Council.

“An important way of getting people cycling in the city is to install active travel freeways.

“They’re necessary to connect communities and key destinations.

“By installing active travel transport corridors on these routes we can encourage people to use even more sustainable transport such as cycling.”

How much will the Dundee active freeways cost?

The Arbroath Road active freeway is expected to take between four to six years to develop and will cost approximately £20m.

Meanwhile, the £10m Pitkerro Road active freeway is considered as ‘long-term’ project, meaning it is not expected to be completed for another seven to 10 years.

Harefield Road Visualisation (adjacent to the roundabout connecting to Coupar Angus Road). Image: Dundee City Council.

This is the same for the Perth Road active freeway.

The expected price tag of the Macalpine Road active freeway is £16m and could take between four to six years to complete.

Another long-term project is the Harefield Road active freeway, which is estimated to cost £20m.

The most expensive active freeway is the Lochee Road project, which is expected to cost £24m and take four to six years to complete.

All of these projects are expected to be funded from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.

More from News

Stirling Uni Freshers in 2012 at Stirling Union. Image: Stirling Union
In pictures: Stirling 2012 freshers pose with Vernon Kay and Jameela Jamil
Edinburgh High Court sign
Brute jailed for terrifying abduction and murder bid on Fife coast
Lime trees alongside Links Avenue would be cut down in the Kinloch scheme. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie £2.3m flats scheme faces 40 objections over loss of Kinloch site open space
Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunfermline
An artist's impression of the new Montrose Port building. Image: Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
New Montrose Port building to bring 50 jobs for major wind farm
Dunfermline North Councillor Gavin Ellis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Tory councillor defects to Reform
The former Premier shop could be turned into a takeaway and barber shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Plans for new Indian takeaway and barbers in Forfar shop unit
Stirling Sheriff Court
Stirling 'smart alec' driver in dock after passing drug wipe but refusing blood test
Edinburgh High Court
Perth children's home abuser brought to justice after half a century
The fire at Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee with a water jet trained on it. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Firefighters continue to tackle blaze at Dundee recycling centre one week on
17

Conversation