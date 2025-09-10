Fife firm with ‘most delicious’ product takes top prize at major food awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife firm with ‘most delicious’ product takes top prize at major food awards

East Neuk Kilnhouse in St Monans beat thousands of entries from around the world to take two gongs at the Golden Forks.

By Isla Glen
Callum Reekie, who owns East Neuk Kilnhouse, with his awards. Image: Richard Faulks
A Fife firm recognised for having the “most delicious” product in Scotland has taken the top prize at a major food awards.

East Neuk Kilnhouse in St Monans received two gongs for its hot smoked mackerel fillets at the Golden Forks, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, on Tuesday night.

The firm beat thousands of entries from across the world to take home the prizes.

The business, owned by Colin Reekie, received a Golden Fork award for having the “most delicious product from Scotland”.

And it also received the top prize, the Great Taste 2025 Supreme Champion, for the same product.

East Neuk Kilnhouse’s hot smoked mackerel fillets. Image: Guild of Fine Food

This award was given to the highest-scoring product in Great Taste 2025, the world’s largest food and drink accreditation scheme.

The judges said the mackerel fillets had a “wonderful balance of oil, smoke and salt”, which allowed the fish flavour to shine.

They also said the smokiness was “perfect”, that there was “skill displayed in the processing of the fish”, and that the texture was “meaty and robust, yet moist and flaky, and not at all fatty”.

Fife producer beats global competition to win top food award

East Neuk Kilnhouse was shortlisted from a total of 14,340 entrants, of which less than half achieved a one, two or three-star Great Taste award.

Winners of other awards came from the likes of Greece, Spain and Italy.

Colin said: “This has been a brilliant year for us, with three two-star and two three-star awards for our products, but to have reached this level with our hot smoked mackerel fillets is absolute magic.

“We’re a very small company, we work hard, we’re very hands-on on and we take a huge amount of pride in what we do.

Colin with one of the awards. Image: Richard Faulks

“For that hard work to culminate even in a nomination at this stage is just great.

“For a company of our size, it feels like we’re punching above our weight, but the consistency of our success speaks for itself.”

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, said: “We are committed to finding the best from across the planet, although I do feel a sense of somewhat biased pride to see the Supreme Champion accolade go to a truly outstanding product made here in the British Isles.

“Huge congratulations to East Neuk Kilnhouse, and to any producer achieving one, two or three-star status.”

It comes after an Anstruther chip shop was named the best in Scotland last month.

Conversation