Fife firm with ‘most delicious’ product takes top prize at major food awards

A Fife firm recognised for having the “most delicious” product in Scotland has taken the top prize at a major food awards.

East Neuk Kilnhouse in St Monans received two gongs for its hot smoked mackerel fillets at the Golden Forks, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, on Tuesday night.

The firm beat thousands of entries from across the world to take home the prizes.

The business, owned by Colin Reekie, received a Golden Fork award for having the “most delicious product from Scotland”.

And it also received the top prize, the Great Taste 2025 Supreme Champion, for the same product.

This award was given to the highest-scoring product in Great Taste 2025, the world’s largest food and drink accreditation scheme.

The judges said the mackerel fillets had a “wonderful balance of oil, smoke and salt”, which allowed the fish flavour to shine.

They also said the smokiness was “perfect”, that there was “skill displayed in the processing of the fish”, and that the texture was “meaty and robust, yet moist and flaky, and not at all fatty”.

East Neuk Kilnhouse was shortlisted from a total of 14,340 entrants, of which less than half achieved a one, two or three-star Great Taste award.

Winners of other awards came from the likes of Greece, Spain and Italy.

Colin said: “This has been a brilliant year for us, with three two-star and two three-star awards for our products, but to have reached this level with our hot smoked mackerel fillets is absolute magic.

“We’re a very small company, we work hard, we’re very hands-on on and we take a huge amount of pride in what we do.

“For that hard work to culminate even in a nomination at this stage is just great.

“For a company of our size, it feels like we’re punching above our weight, but the consistency of our success speaks for itself.”

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, said: “We are committed to finding the best from across the planet, although I do feel a sense of somewhat biased pride to see the Supreme Champion accolade go to a truly outstanding product made here in the British Isles.

“Huge congratulations to East Neuk Kilnhouse, and to any producer achieving one, two or three-star status.”

