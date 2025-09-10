Travellers leave McDiarmid Park car park in Perth after several days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travellers leave McDiarmid Park car park in Perth after several days

A group of travellers has moved on from the football stadium grounds.

By Lucy Scarlett
Travellers who pitched up at a car park by McDiarmid Park in Perth have moved on. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson
Travellers who pitched up at a car park by McDiarmid Park in Perth have moved on. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

A group of travellers has left Perth’s McDiarmid Park.

Several caravans set up in St Johnstone’s stadium’s car park over the weekend.

They moved on from the Crieff Road site between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, leaving behind several bags of rubbish.

Rubbish left by travellers at McDiarmid Park. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The council said it was an ‘unauthorised encampment’. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

St Johnstone Football Club, which owns the land, confirmed it was in contact with the council regarding the matter but added it would not provide further comment.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said they were aware of the “unauthorised encampment.”

There are two permanent locations for the traveller community in Perth and Kinross: Double Dykes in Perth and Bobbin Mill near Pitlochry.

Conversation