Travellers leave McDiarmid Park car park in Perth after several days

A group of travellers has left Perth’s McDiarmid Park.

Several caravans set up in St Johnstone’s stadium’s car park over the weekend.

They moved on from the Crieff Road site between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, leaving behind several bags of rubbish.

St Johnstone Football Club, which owns the land, confirmed it was in contact with the council regarding the matter but added it would not provide further comment.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said they were aware of the “unauthorised encampment.”

There are two permanent locations for the traveller community in Perth and Kinross: Double Dykes in Perth and Bobbin Mill near Pitlochry.