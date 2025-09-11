Decision looms for Dundee Riverside McDonald’s plan amid fears scavenging birds will be hit by planes

Plans for new McDonald’s restaurant at Dundee Riverside could be approved next week amid concerns it could lead to traffic chaos and potential bird strikes at the nearby airport.

An application was lodged with the local authority in May seeking permission for a drive-through premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It is a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

The amended application reduced the number of drive-through units from two down to one and decreased the floor space of the proposed restaurant.

The proposed Riverside site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

Two dozen objections lodged

Now, Dundee City Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application when they meet on Monday.

And a report drafted by the head of planning at the local authority recommends they should give the development the green-light.

This is despite more than two dozen objections being lodged against plans, including over fears scavenging birds will be struck by planes landing and taking off at nearby Dundee Airport.

The West End Community Council is among those who have raised concerns over the Riverside McDonald’s plans.

Among the fears raised in their objection was that restaurant would lead to traffic congestion in the area.

This was echoed in the 28 other objections to the plans, which the report details, including concerns the Swallow roundabout could be impacted.

However, in response to the concerns council planning chiefs said there is “capacity within the surrounding road network to accommodate the proposal”.

They added the revised plan through would have a “lesser impact on traffic generation” than the previous proposal.

Airport bird strike fears

Concerns were also raised about litter around the Riverside McDonald’s attracting scavenging birds which, in turn, could lead to a potential bird strike at Dundee Airport.

But council planning chiefs also dismissed this, saying that if planning permission was granted appropriate landscaping and wildlife management would be a condition to “ensure the safe movement of aircraft”.

Highlands and Islands Airport, which runs Dundee airport, also said they had no objections to the development providing the condition was implemented.

The report concludes by recommending the development be granted planning permission, subject to 16 conditions.

A decision on the application will be made on Monday.