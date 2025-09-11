Decision looms for Dundee Riverside McDonald’s plan amid fears scavenging birds will be hit by planes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision looms for Dundee Riverside McDonald’s plan amid fears scavenging birds will be hit by planes

Councillors will decide whether to grant planning permission a new McDonald's restaurant in Dundee, near the city's airport, when they meet next week.

By Laura Devlin
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
Image: McDonald's

Plans for new McDonald’s restaurant at Dundee Riverside could be approved next week amid concerns it could lead to traffic chaos and potential bird strikes at the nearby airport.

An application was lodged with the local authority in May seeking permission for a drive-through premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It is a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

The McDonald’s could be built at Riverside Avenue. Image: McDonald’s.

The amended application reduced the number of drive-through units from two down to one and decreased the floor space of the proposed restaurant.

The proposed Riverside site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

Two dozen objections lodged

Now, Dundee City Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application when they meet on Monday.

And a report drafted by the head of planning at the local authority recommends they should give the development the green-light.

This is despite more than two dozen objections being lodged against plans, including over fears scavenging birds will be struck by planes landing and taking off at nearby Dundee Airport.

The West End Community Council is among those who have raised concerns over the Riverside McDonald’s plans.

The proposed Riverside McDonald's as readers react to the plans
The proposed McDonald’s from the Riverside Drive roundabout. Image: McDonald’s

Among the fears raised in their objection was that restaurant would lead to traffic congestion in the area.

This was echoed in the 28 other objections to the plans, which the report details, including concerns the Swallow roundabout could be impacted.

However, in response to the concerns council planning chiefs said there is “capacity within the surrounding road network to accommodate the proposal”.

They added the revised plan through would have a “lesser impact on traffic generation” than the previous proposal.

Airport bird strike fears

Concerns were also raised about litter around the Riverside McDonald’s attracting  scavenging birds which, in turn, could lead to a potential bird strike at Dundee Airport.

But council planning chiefs also dismissed this, saying that if planning permission was granted appropriate landscaping and wildlife management would be a condition to “ensure the safe movement of aircraft”.

A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Highlands and Islands Airport, which runs Dundee airport, also said they had no objections to the development providing the condition was implemented.

The report concludes by recommending the development be granted planning permission, subject to 16 conditions.

A decision on the application will be made on Monday.

