Start date pledge for delayed £8m former Monifieth primary school housing project

Angus Council chiefs say hold ups to the Invertay House development have been outside their control.

By Graham Brown
The former Invertay House is to be converted into council housing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The former Invertay House is to be converted into council housing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The £8 million housing conversion of Monifieth’s former Invertay Primary School should start in early 2026.

Angus Council officials say the scheme has been hit by issues beyond the authority’s control after receiving the green light in April.

But there is confidence those will be ironed out to allow work to begin in earnest in the new year.

The 19th-century school closed in 1985.

It was used as council tax collection offices until eventually being shut in 2016.

Hopes it might become a community hub disappeared when that idea missed out on lottery funding.

It led the council to develop its own proposal for new social housing.

Invertay School plans approved earlier this year

Under the approved plans, the former school building and janitor’s house will be converted into 16 flats.

Three additional new homes are also being built on the site.

Invertay primary school in Monifieth housing conversion.
Plans for the Invertay site in Monifieth. Image: Angus Council

Monifieth councillor Lloyd Melville raised the start delay at this week’s housing committee.

Housing official Euan McCallum said: “The background to that has been related to a combination of factors.

“We talk quite often about our own internal resource, but this one has specifically been more related to external resource.

“We have external consultants appointed to do both structural and technical engineering.

“There have been delays in getting information from both of them.

“We’ve also had some delays in terms of responsiveness from utility companies.

“But we are due to start on site early in the new year,” he said.

Housing committee members were also told schemes for new social homes on land at the former St Thomas Primary School in Arbroath and at the old Forfar Academy are on the cards.

But Forfar councillor Lynne Devine said she would like to have seen the Taylor Street scheme begin earlier than the second half of 2028.

“That’s still quite far away,” she said.

