Newcastle fans outraged as Dundee private school pupils offered tickets for sold-out Champions League clash

The High School of Dundee is set to take 45 pupils to St James' Park next week as Newcastle face off against Barcelona.

By Ellidh Aitken
The High School of Dundee is sending 45 pupils to Newcastle United's Champions League fixture against FC Barcelona. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Newcastle fans have hit out after it emerged that pupils at a Dundee private school are set to attend a sold-out Champions League clash.

The High School of Dundee is taking 45 pupils to St James’ Park next Thursday for Newcastle United’s match against FC Barcelona.

The school “was approached by an approved provider” and says the tickets were booked as part of a group package.

St James’ Park in Newcastle. Image: Shutterstock

It’s understood the city’s Harris Academy has also received tickets for the blockbuster fixture.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust said they had been “inundated” with messages from disappointed fans who were unable to secure tickets.

Newcastle United fan anger over school tickets for Barcelona clash

The group posted on X: “We have been inundated with messages regarding a school in Dundee being given 45 tickets for the Barcelona fixture.

“With >100k in today’s member sale queue and countless tickets on third party sites at vastly inflated prices, we completely understand the ongoing frustration from our members and the wider fanbase.

“We have sent this to the club and continue to push for a response.”

A letter apparently advertising the school trip. Image: Newcastle United Supporters Trust/High School of Dundee

According to a letter from The High School of Dundee, shared by the supporters’ trust on social media, the trip includes coach travel, a match ticket, an evening meal, and overnight accommodation for £295 each.

The post has more than 200 responses, with many fans questioning whether local schools have been offered the same experience.

X user Taylor said: “Not a new thing school tickets, great way to get more followers.

“However, as someone from Dundee, I do believe there to be many schools and noble causes far closer to Newcastle that would have benefited/deserved it more than privately paid students IMO for such a prolific game.”

And James added: “Offering 40+ tickets to a fee-paying school in Dundee, Scotland, when there are thousands of children in the North East who would love the opportunity – this has to be a wind-up.”

High School of Dundee says tickets were ‘part of a group package’ amid controversy

NickV said: “Dundee? Why not offer to kids at local schools or local charities who might actually support the club?”.

Fan Hayley wrote on X: “Been a match-going fan for 30 years.

“Have I got a ticket for one of our biggest games in my lifetime? No.

“Yet somehow 45 random kids from Dundee have.

“Not even kids from Newcastle, which makes it even worse.”

Barcelona’s star-studded squad includes Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal, Brazilian winger Raphinha and England ace Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The High School of Dundee was approached by an approved provider and the tickets were bought as part of a group package.”

The Courier has contacted Newcastle United for comment.

