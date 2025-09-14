Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games

Pitlochry Highland Games welcomed visitors from around the world on Saturday.

Organisers said the packed crowd at the games field comprised guests from at least 30 nations.

Pitlochry is one of the last Highland Games in the summer season, but Saturday’s programme was well worth the wait.

A brand-new highlight for this year’s games was the Highland dancing choreography competition, presented with the support of the world-renowned Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band.

One of the more poignant moments was the presentation of the Erin Slane trophy, awarded for the best Perthshire dancer in the Perthshire Highland Games League.

Erin, a talented local dancer, died in a car accident a year ago, two days before her 20th birthday.

The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford, was there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best photos from the day.