Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games

Pitlochry Highland Games welcomed visitors from around the world on Saturday. Organisers said the packed crowd at the games field comprised guests from at least 30 nations. Pitlochry is one of the last Highland Games in the summer season, but Saturday's programme was well worth the wait. A brand-new highlight for this year's games was the Highland dancing choreography competition, presented with the support of the world-renowned Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band. One of the more poignant moments was the presentation of the Erin Slane trophy, awarded for the best Perthshire dancer in the Perthshire Highland Games League. Erin, a talented local dancer, died in a car accident a year ago, two days before her 20th birthday. The Courier's photographer Kim Cessford, was there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best photos from the day. Big crowds at the Pitlochry Highland Games. The Dunotter Pipe Band take part in the Pipe Band Contest. The Arbroath Pipe Band took part in the Eradour Caledonia Pipe Band parade. The Strathdee B team in the Tug O War. The Arctic Grip team from Norway in the Tug O War. Games Chieftain, Charles Butter of Pitlochry. Were you at the Pitlochry Highland Games? The Tug O War saw the team from Elgin. Pipers entertain the crowd. Pipers play for the highland dancers. Highland dancers. Perthshire Highland Dancers. Highland dancers in the hornpipe competition. Highland dancers in the hornpipe competition. Highland dancers at Pitlochry Highland Games. Passing showers meant a brolly was handy. Ladies' heavies competition. Lorna Brown in action during the ladies' heavies caber toss event. Gregor King throws the heavy hammer. Ladies' heavies hammer throwing event. Action from the local heavies caber tossing event, Jack Devanny in action. Action from local heavies caber tossing event. The Arctic Grip team from Norway. The Pitlochry in Bloom group served up fresh strawberries and cream. Left to right is Bobbie McGraw, Sally Spaven and Pauline Duncan. Austin and Camelia Davidson enjoyed some of the side stalls. Pitlochry Highland Games. Cycle races, Pitlochry Highland Games. Cycle races, Pitlochry Highland Games. Action from the 1600m cycle race. The local heavies shot putt. The local heavies shot putt. Emmerleigh Barter in action during the ladies' heavies hammer throwing event. MC for the event, Robert Lovie. Ladies' team celebrate finishing the ladies' heavies competition. Were you at the Pitlochry Highland Games? Action from one of the heats for the 90m sprint race. Youth relay race. Youth relay race. James Silcock with the trophy he won in the U15's MSR Solo Piping competition. Youth 90m heats. Youth 90m heats. Sprint race. Tom Humphrey in action from the open long jump. Youth 90m heats. Highland Perthshire Primary Schools relay race. All the teams with the winners in front from the Highland Perthshire Primary Schools Relay Race with the Games Chieftain, Charles Butter of Pitlochry. Calum Hardy in action from the open long jump. Calum Hardy in action from the open long jump. Youth high jump competition. Laird Brown in action during the youth high jump competition. Youth high jump competition. Pitlochry Highland Games. Open 800m race. Open long jump. Youth race. Youth race.
