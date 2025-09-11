News In pictures: Stirling 2012 freshers pose with Vernon Kay and Jameela Jamil The Courier's gallery shows the best of Stirling Freshers 2012, from foam parties to students meeting Vernon Kay. Stirling Uni Freshers in 2012 at Stirling Union. Image: Stirling Union By Isla Glen September 11 2025, 1:45pm September 11 2025, 1:45pm Share In pictures: Stirling 2012 freshers pose with Vernon Kay and Jameela Jamil Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5329250/stirling-university-freshers-2012/ Copy Link 0 comment The University of Stirling welcomed thousands of students in September 2012. Freshers were covered in foam, enjoyed a UV party and danced the night away over a week of events organised by the student union. TV presenter Vernon Kay performed a DJ set, as did presenter, actor and activist Jameela Jamil. In true millennial fashion, there was also a UV party and a foam party. Can you spot yourself in our gallery? Let us know in the comments. Students at the Skool’s Out party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Actress Jameela Jamil posing with fans. Image: Stirling Students’ Union It’s almost been ten years since 2012 freshers graduated. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Foamy fun at the Stirling Students’ Union. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Benji Webbe of Skindred with students. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Smiling friends at the foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union A group in the Union bar. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Fluorescent face paint at the UV party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union The union was packed with incoming students. Image: Stirling Students’ Union School-themed costumes for Skool’s Out. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Revellers covered in UV paint. Image: Stirling Students’ Union A group posing for a picture. Image: Stirling Students’ Union More fun at the foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Students with their faces painted. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Shower caps on display at the foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Vernon Kay with fans at Freshers 2012. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Skool’s Out for these students. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Benji Webbe in a picture with fans. Image: Stirling Students’ Union Freshers at the 2012 foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
