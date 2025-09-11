In pictures: Stirling 2012 freshers pose with Vernon Kay and Jameela Jamil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Stirling 2012 freshers pose with Vernon Kay and Jameela Jamil

The Courier's gallery shows the best of Stirling Freshers 2012, from foam parties to students meeting Vernon Kay.

Stirling Uni Freshers in 2012 at Stirling Union. Image: Stirling Union
Stirling Uni Freshers in 2012 at Stirling Union. Image: Stirling Union
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

The University of Stirling welcomed thousands of students in September 2012.

Freshers were covered in foam, enjoyed a UV party and danced the night away over a week of events organised by the student union.

TV presenter Vernon Kay performed a DJ set, as did presenter, actor and activist Jameela Jamil.

In true millennial fashion, there was also a UV party and a foam party.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery? Let us know in the comments. 

Students at the Skool’s Out party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Actress Jameela Jamil posing with fans. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
It’s almost been ten years since 2012 freshers graduated. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Foamy fun at the Stirling Students’ Union. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Benji Webbe of Skindred with students. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Smiling friends at the foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
A group in the Union bar. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Fluorescent face paint at the UV party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
The union was packed with incoming students. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
School-themed costumes for Skool’s Out. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Revellers covered in UV paint. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
A group posing for a picture. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
More fun at the foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Students with their faces painted. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Shower caps on display at the foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Vernon Kay with fans at Freshers 2012. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Skool’s Out for these students. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Benji Webbe in a picture with fans. Image: Stirling Students’ Union
Freshers at the 2012 foam party. Image: Stirling Students’ Union

