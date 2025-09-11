In pictures: Stirling 2012 freshers pose with Vernon Kay and Jameela Jamil

The University of Stirling welcomed thousands of students in September 2012.

Freshers were covered in foam, enjoyed a UV party and danced the night away over a week of events organised by the student union.

TV presenter Vernon Kay performed a DJ set, as did presenter, actor and activist Jameela Jamil.

In true millennial fashion, there was also a UV party and a foam party.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery? Let us know in the comments.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook