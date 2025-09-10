No protesters turn up to third Perth anti-immigration demonstration

There was a significant police presence in Perth city centre this afternoon for an anti-immigration protest that failed to materialise.

Details of the planned demonstration, the third in the city, had been circulated on social media earlier this week.

Protesters were set to gather at the North Inch before marching along Tay Street to the council’s main High Street building.

By 1.30pm, however, it was clear the protest was not going ahead as no protesters had turned up.

Two previous demonstrations had already taken place outside hotels housing asylum seekers in Perth.

Police presence for planned anti-immigration protest in Perth

The Courier spoke to police officers, many of whom had been drafted in from across the region as a precautionary measure.

At around 1.45pm, a large public order police van cruised along Tay Street but was not required.

Police were seen patrolling Tay Street and the wider city centre throughout the afternoon, though the protest never materialised.

The reason for the cancellation remains unknown.

The organiser had previously claimed the council “facilitates illegal immigrants”.

Accommodation and placement of asylum seekers is funded by the UK Government.

Meanwhile, the leader of Dundee City Council has issued a “plea for peace” ahead of a planned protest this weekend.