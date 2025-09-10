No protesters turn up to third Perth anti-immigration protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No protesters turn up to third Perth anti-immigration protest

A protest was planned outside the council's building in the High Street on Wednesday.

By Lucy Scarlett
A third anti-immigration protest in Perth failed to go ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A third anti-immigration protest in Perth failed to go ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There was a significant police presence in Perth city centre this afternoon for an anti-immigration protest that failed to materialise.

Details of the planned demonstration, the third in the city, had been circulated on social media earlier this week.

Protesters were set to gather at the North Inch before marching along Tay Street to the council’s main High Street building.

Several police officers were drafted in to manage the protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

By 1.30pm, however, it was clear the protest was not going ahead as no protesters had turned up.

Two previous demonstrations had already taken place outside hotels housing asylum seekers in Perth.

Police presence for planned anti-immigration protest in Perth

The Courier spoke to police officers, many of whom had been drafted in from across the region as a precautionary measure.

At around 1.45pm, a large public order police van cruised along Tay Street but was not required.

Police were seen patrolling Tay Street and the wider city centre throughout the afternoon, though the protest never materialised.

Police in Perth city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The reason for the cancellation remains unknown.

The organiser had previously claimed the council “facilitates illegal immigrants”.

Accommodation and placement of asylum seekers is funded by the UK Government.

Meanwhile, the leader of Dundee City Council has issued a “plea for peace” ahead of a planned protest this weekend.

