Perth bus and rail stations set for multi-million-pound facelift

Perth bus station is set for a revamp and the old Arnold Clark showroom at St Leonards Bank could become a car park

By Morag Lindsay
People at stances at Perth Bus Station
Perth bus station is set for improvements. Image: DC Thomson

Perth bus and railway stations are in line for a multi-million-pound investment.

The improvements will include a facelift for the “poor quality” bus station and a new public space at the railway station car park.

But long-standing plans to fully integrate the two stations have been put on ice.

Network Rail has told Perth and Kinross Council it will not be able to release land for the project “for a considerable time, if at all.”

And so council bosses have gone back to the drawing board and come up with new designs in order to ensure the city doesn’t lose out on external funding for the works.

welcome to perth scotrail sign
Plans for an integrated bus and railway station at Perth are on hold.

The improvements will also feature a new car park and “active travel hub” at the former Arnold Clark site at St Leonards Bank.

And a series of “pedestrian focused interventions” will be introduced along Leonard Street and Hospital Street to enhance the walking route from the stations to the city centre.

Perth bus and rail station funding part of Tay Cities Deal

The Scottish Government committed up to £15 million towards the redevelopment of the bus and railway stations through the Tay Cities Deal in 2019.

Perth bus station exterior
Perth bus station has seen better days.

But the clock is ticking on the availability of that funding.

And Wednesday’s meeting of the full Perth and Kinross Council heard there was a danger the money could be lost if the project is delayed.

Councillors agreed to move ahead with the new programme of improvements.

But they also asked officers to continue to press Network Rail for the integrated bus and train station.

Council leader underlines dangers of delay

Council leader Grant Laing stressed the importance of cracking on with the plans now.

Grant Laing in hard hat and high-vis jacket
Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Network Rail have their own programme of works, and at the moment the stars don’t align with ours,” he said.

“They may come in six or seven years.

“But if we’re going to keep the Tay Cities Deal money we have to spend it in four.”

The station improvements were agreed as part of a package of goals for Perth city centre.

Officers will move forward on a range of proposals “when funding allows”.

