Fife councillors back renovation of East Neuk conservation-area beachfront home

A traditional beachfront house in Elie and Earlsferry is set for a contemporary transformation.

Sandbanks, right on the water’s edge, will gain a glass-fronted balcony, a roof terrace, and a timber-clad rear extension.

The renovation includes a self-contained modernist guest suite with its own lounge, kitchen and bedroom.

An open-plan living area and upgraded outdoor spaces “to maximise views across the Firth of Forth” are also included.

Architects McInnes Gardner say the updates will bring the house up to modern comfort and energy-efficiency standards.

And it will blend contemporary elements with its Victorian character.

Zinc and aluminium additions

The application called before Fife Council’s north east planning committee on Wednesday.

And councillors unanimously approved it, despite local concerns about scale and overlooking.

Planning officer Petra Surplus noted the house sits in Elie and Earlsferry conservation area but is not listed.

Zinc roofing and aluminium frames will distinguish the new extensions while complementing the traditional property.

They will be slate-coloured to ensure they blend in.

Elie beachfront house has ‘panoramic vistas’

According to the designs, the house benefits from “panoramic vistas”.

These include sweeping views across the bay to the harbour.

However, the architects say the house in its current condition “does not offer the facilities or comfort expected of a modern holiday retreat”.

They added: “The building is outdated in terms of thermal insulation, energy efficiency and functionality.”

Ms Surplus told councillors: “Other neighbouring properties are of a mix of styles and scales.”

And she said steps have been taken to ensure the house is not out of scale and does not overlook other homes and gardens.

The full planning application can be found here.