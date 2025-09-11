Fife councillors back renovation of East Neuk conservation-area beachfront home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife councillors back renovation of East Neuk conservation-area beachfront home

A glass-fronted balcony and roof terrace will be added to the Victorian seaside house.

By Claire Warrender
How Sandbanks in Elie will look after its makeover
How Sandbanks in Elie will look after its modern makeover. Image: McInnes Gardner

A traditional beachfront house in Elie and Earlsferry is set for a contemporary transformation.

Sandbanks, right on the water’s edge, will gain a glass-fronted balcony, a roof terrace, and a timber-clad rear extension.

How Sandbanks in Elie looks now
How Sandbanks in Elie looks now. Image: Fife Planning Portal

The renovation includes a self-contained modernist guest suite with its own lounge, kitchen and bedroom.

An open-plan living area and upgraded outdoor spaces “to maximise views across the Firth of Forth” are also included.

Architects McInnes Gardner say the updates will bring the house up to modern comfort and energy-efficiency standards.

And it will blend contemporary elements with its Victorian character.

Zinc and aluminium additions

The application called before Fife Council’s north east planning committee on Wednesday.

And councillors unanimously approved it, despite local concerns about scale and overlooking.

An artist's impression of the Elie beachfront house after its makeover
An artist’s impression of the finished look at the Elie beachfront house. Image: McInnes Gardner

Planning officer Petra Surplus noted the house sits in Elie and Earlsferry conservation area but is not listed.

Zinc roofing and aluminium frames will distinguish the new extensions while complementing the traditional property.

They will be slate-coloured to ensure they blend in.

Elie beachfront house has ‘panoramic vistas’

According to the designs, the house benefits from “panoramic vistas”.

These include sweeping views across the bay to the harbour.

However, the architects say the house in its current condition “does not offer the facilities or comfort expected of a modern holiday retreat”.

They added: “The building is outdated in terms of thermal insulation, energy efficiency and functionality.”

Ms Surplus told councillors: “Other neighbouring properties are of a mix of styles and scales.”

And she said steps have been taken to ensure the house is not out of scale and does not overlook other homes and gardens.

The full planning application can be found here.

