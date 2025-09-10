Perth’s Kinnoull Street car park to become council-controlled

Perth’s controversial Kinnoull Street car park is set to come under council control this week.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing announced the takeover on Wednesday.

He told colleagues the council would take ownership of both Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park and the neighbouring Pullar House offices on Thursday.

The council has leased the two buildings for the last 25 years as part of a Private Finance Initiative.

Kinnoull Street car park and its operator Smart Parking have been the focus of a catalogue of complaints in that time.

Meanwhile, the council has had to spend £3.2m a year renting space in Pullar House under the terms of the PFI deal.

The purchase of the two buildings was agreed last September.

Kinnoull Street car park staff will transfer to council

Mr Laing provided an update to Wednesday’s meeting of the full council.

He said: “It is expected that as of tomorrow, September 11, the council will become the owner of both buildings.

“This is a move which is estimated to deliver annual savings to the council of £1.8m.”

Mr Laing went on: “The operation of the car park will be taken over by the council.

“And, as part of that change, seven employees from Smart Parking and Robertsons will be joining as employees of the council.

“There are still some final stages of the purchase process being finalised, which officers are managing – none of which will prevent us from taking ownership tomorrow.”

Purchases part of wider city centre moves

The purchase of the two buildings was agreed last September as part of a package of measures designed to breathe new life into Perth city centre.

These included the proposal to build the new PH2O sports centre on the site of the Thimblerow car park.

Speaking then, Mr Laing said: “By purchasing the Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park and bringing operating arrangements into line with the other council-owned car parks we will be providing a more reliable and user-friendly parking experience.

“I’m sure this will greatly increase the usage of the car park.”

Pullar House could house as many as 460 staff in future as it becomes Perth’s new “public services hub”.

The plan is for the council to share the space with a range of other agencies.