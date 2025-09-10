Perth’s Kinnoull Street car park to become council-controlled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s Kinnoull Street car park to become council-controlled

The council is expected to take ownership of Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park and the neighbouring Pullar House on Thursday.

By Morag Lindsay
Kinnoull Street car park entrance, with sign saying 'welcome to Kinnoull Street car park' above entrance which leads through building to open area behind.
Perth and Kinross Council is taking ownership of Kinnoull Street car park. Image: Google Maps.

Perth’s controversial Kinnoull Street car park is set to come under council control this week.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing announced the takeover on Wednesday.

He told colleagues the council would take ownership of both Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park and the neighbouring Pullar House offices on Thursday.

The council has leased the two buildings for the last 25 years as part of a Private Finance Initiative.

Kinnoull Street car park and its operator Smart Parking have been the focus of a catalogue of complaints in that time.

Grant Laing
Grant Laing confirmed the Kinnoull Street car park purchase. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the council has had to spend £3.2m a year renting space in Pullar House under the terms of the PFI deal.

The purchase of the two buildings was agreed last September.

Kinnoull Street car park staff will transfer to council

Mr Laing provided an update to Wednesday’s meeting of the full council.

He said: “It is expected that as of tomorrow, September 11, the council will become the owner of both buildings.

“This is a move which is estimated to deliver annual savings to the council of £1.8m.”

Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House
The council is buying the car park and its Pullar House offices next door. Image: Google Maps

Mr Laing went on: “The operation of the car park will be taken over by the council.

“And, as part of that change, seven employees from Smart Parking and Robertsons will be joining as employees of the council.

“There are still some final stages of the purchase process being finalised, which officers are managing – none of which will prevent us from taking ownership tomorrow.”

Purchases part of wider city centre moves

The purchase of the two buildings was agreed last September as part of a package of measures designed to breathe new life into Perth city centre.

These included the proposal to build the new PH2O sports centre on the site of the Thimblerow car park.

Thimblerow car park
The council is taking ownership of Kinnoull Street car park and building a new leisure centre on the one at Thimblerow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Speaking then, Mr Laing said: “By purchasing the Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park and bringing operating arrangements into line with the other council-owned car parks we will be providing a more reliable and user-friendly parking experience.

“I’m sure this will greatly increase the usage of the car park.”

Pullar House could house as many as 460 staff in future as it becomes Perth’s new “public services hub”.

The plan is for the council to share the space with a range of other agencies.

