Monifieth Raac homes repair plan expected before end of year

A plan for repairs to 75 homes in Monifieth containing Raac is expected to be drawn up before the end of the year.

But almost 50 private owners in Milton Street could face the prospect of having to find around £30,000 each if they want their home to be part of the council scheme to eradicate the problem.

In May, councillors selected the complete replacement of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) panels with flat timber roofs as their preferred option.

There are 75 properties containing Raac in Milton Street, 26 council houses and 49 privately owned.

‘Deliberate decision’ to engage all Milton Street residents

Angus Council housing service leader Catherine Johnson said she believes the council’s approach of speaking to every householder before making a plan was the correct one.

“I think that is possibly a key difference in our approach, which is possibly why we haven’t had so much ire,” she said.

“We felt that, overall, the risk to life overrode any kind of reputational issue we might have.

“It’s not great news but you should know about it.

“It was a very deliberate decision for us to go out and speak to people.

“We spoke to everybody that we could because we didn’t want to just drop this bombshell and walk away.”

However, Ms Johnson admits finding a solution is a “complex” challenge in the face of widely differing financial and personal circumstances.

A recommendation is expected to go before the council’s housing committee in November.

Some recent buyers could be looking at a roof replacement bill of around a quarter of the value of their property.

Ms Johnson added: “Other authorities with lots of flats have legislation that can help them go in and carry out repairs. The Tenement Act doesn’t apply here.

“There isn’t any way for us to do things other than through common agreement, which is the right thing for us to do.

“But it means that we’re going to have to work really hard with people to get to a solution that meets everybody’s needs.

“People have been very open with us around their financial circumstances.

“There’s a number of people come out and said they very much want to be part of a council contract, that is their preferred option.

“But finances are a significant issue and people have very different circumstances.

What is the next stage in the Monifieth Raac repair plan?

“We are gathering all this information to be able to explore the next steps,” said Claire Greenhill, who has led the council’s Milton Street engagement.

“People understand the significant challenges and I think are appreciative of all the efforts we have gone to, to keep people informed and have these one-to-one conversations.”

Housing service leader Ms Johnson added: “A special group has been established and that will map out the nuances we are finding on the ground.

“We’ve got our preferred option in terms of how we want to address the individual properties. And now that consultation exercise is pretty much complete in terms of understanding everybody’s individual circumstances.

“That will help us decide how we get to a recommendation that we can bring to committee in November.”

As part of our Trapped by Raac campaign, The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.