Best pictures as Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 takes place

The first day of the Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 has taken place, bringing runners of all ages to Perthshire.

The action began on Saturday with the junior fun run, giving youngsters the chance to enjoy a 1km loop and earn medals.

Later in the morning, the 10K race set off from The Community School of Auchterarder, taking runners on a scenic route through the town and countryside.

Sunday will see the Half Marathon, which will also start at the school.

Participants will tackle a longer course surrounded by stunning Perthshire views.

For the most ambitious, the Double Dare Challenge combines both the 10K and Half Marathon, rewarding finishers with three medals and two technical T-shirts.

Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the races on Saturday.