Best pictures as Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 takes place The Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 features a Junior Fun Run, 10K, Half Marathon, and the Double Dare Challenge. Auchterarder Running festival. Image: Phil Hannah By Katherine Ferries September 13 2025, 5:03pm The first day of the Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 has taken place, bringing runners of all ages to Perthshire. The action began on Saturday with the junior fun run, giving youngsters the chance to enjoy a 1km loop and earn medals. Later in the morning, the 10K race set off from The Community School of Auchterarder, taking runners on a scenic route through the town and countryside. Sunday will see the Half Marathon, which will also start at the school. Participants will tackle a longer course surrounded by stunning Perthshire views. For the most ambitious, the Double Dare Challenge combines both the 10K and Half Marathon, rewarding finishers with three medals and two technical T-shirts. Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the races on Saturday. Members of the 5 Star Run Club. Image: Phil Hannah Start of the 10K. Image: Phil Hannah Auchterarder running festival 10k. Image: Phil Hannah Auchterarder running festival 10k. Image: Phil Hannah Auchterarder Running Festival-Spectators. Image: Phil Hannah Auchterarder running festival 10k. Image: Phil Hannah Youngsters' race. Image: Phil Hannah Auchterarder Running Festival-Spectators. Image: Phil Hannah Youngsters start at the Junior event at Auchterarder. Image: Phil Hannah Youngsters on the Junior Auchterarder run. Image: Phil Hannah Mums help the Juniors across the line at the Auchterarder running festival. Image: Phil Hannah Leo McMahon (12) crosses the line first at the Junior running event in Auchterarder. Image: Phil Hannah Girls Junior race, Auchterarder Running Festival. Left to right is Caitlin Hunter (2nd,) Brooke Stewart (1st), and Reeve Stewart (3rd). Image: Phil Hannah The Junior boys winners. Left to right, James Ferguson (2nd) Leo McMahon (1st) Ethan Head (3rd). Image: Phil Hannah Auchterarder Bear gives big hugs. Image: Phil Hannah
