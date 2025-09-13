Best pictures as Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 takes place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 takes place

The Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 features a Junior Fun Run, 10K, Half Marathon, and the Double Dare Challenge.

Auchterarder Running festival. Image: Phil Hannah
Auchterarder Running festival. Image: Phil Hannah
By Katherine Ferries

The first day of the Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 has taken place, bringing runners of all ages to Perthshire.

The action began on Saturday with the junior fun run, giving youngsters the chance to enjoy a 1km loop and earn medals.

Later in the morning, the 10K race set off from The Community School of Auchterarder, taking runners on a scenic route through the town and countryside.

Sunday will see the Half Marathon, which will also start at the school.

Participants will tackle a longer course surrounded by stunning Perthshire views.

For the most ambitious, the Double Dare Challenge combines both the 10K and Half Marathon, rewarding finishers with three medals and two technical T-shirts.

Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the races on Saturday.

Members of the 5 Star Run Club. Image: Phil Hannah
Start of the 10K. Image: Phil Hannah
Auchterarder running festival 10k. Image: Phil Hannah
Auchterarder running festival 10k. Image: Phil Hannah
Auchterarder Running Festival-Spectators. Image: Phil Hannah
Auchterarder running festival 10k. Image: Phil Hannah
Youngsters’ race. Image: Phil Hannah
Auchterarder Running Festival-Spectators. Image: Phil Hannah
Youngsters start at the Junior event at Auchterarder. Image: Phil Hannah
Youngsters on the Junior Auchterarder run. Image: Phil Hannah
Mums help the Juniors across the line at the Auchterarder running festival. Image: Phil Hannah
Leo McMahon (12) crosses the line first at the Junior running event in Auchterarder. Image: Phil Hannah
Girls Junior race, Auchterarder Running Festival. Left to right is Caitlin Hunter (2nd,) Brooke Stewart (1st), and Reeve Stewart (3rd). Image: Phil Hannah
The Junior boys winners. Left to right, James Ferguson (2nd) Leo McMahon (1st) Ethan Head (3rd). Image: Phil Hannah
Auchterarder Bear gives big hugs. Image: Phil Hannah

 

