VIDEO: Car crashes onto railway line near Dunkeld sparking major train disruption

A car crashed onto the railway line between Dunkeld and Perth, sparking major train disruption on Thursday.

The railway line was shut after the small red car crashed down the embankment and onto the tracks near Murthly Sawmill, south of Dunkeld.

No one was injured in the crash, which was reported to police just after 4am.

The car was lifted from the railway at around 9am.

An inspection has since confirmed there is no damage to the tracks, and the line reopened at 10am.

Several ScotRail and LNER services were cancelled as a result of the closure.

Car crashes down Perthshire railway embankment

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon, who was at the scene, said: “A small red car crashed through a fence near a narrow railway bridge and down the embankment, onto he railway line.

“The windscreen was smashed and Network Rail workers, along with police, were at the scene.

“The bridge carries traffic along a narrow road and is just after a sharp bend.

“There was mud on the road, but no signs of any skid marks.

“The car was lifted from the tracks at around 9am.”

One man who lives in a house near the scene told The Courier he heard recovery vehicles arriving at around 5.30am.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “A car apparently hits (the wall) just about every year.

“This has gone a bit further.

“We’ve not actually been here a year yet, but this is the second one.

“It’s a fairly common thing, it seems.

“It’s usually when there’s ice because that bit gets really cold, and it’s just after a long straight.”

Perthshire railway line reopening after crash

A Network Rail Scotland update at 9.30am said: “Good news from Dunkeld & Birnam.

“The vehicle has been removed, and we’ve inspected the track – no damage found.

“We’ll reopen the Highland main line at 10am, once our team and their kit are safely off the railway.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the one-vehicle crash at 4.10am near Byres of Murthly.

They added: “There are no reports of any injuries.

“A road closure was in place while recovery was under way.”