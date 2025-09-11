VIDEO: Car crashes onto railway line near Dunkeld sparking major train disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Car crashes onto railway line near Dunkeld sparking major train disruption

The small red car crashed down an embankment near a bridge early on Thursday.

By Finn Nixon

A car crashed onto the railway line between Dunkeld and Perth, sparking major train disruption on Thursday.

The railway line was shut after the small red car crashed down the embankment and onto the tracks near Murthly Sawmill, south of Dunkeld.

No one was injured in the crash, which was reported to police just after 4am.

The car was lifted from the railway at around 9am.

An inspection has since confirmed there is no damage to the tracks, and the line reopened at 10am.

Several ScotRail and LNER services were cancelled as a result of the closure.

Car crashes down Perthshire railway embankment

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon, who was at the scene, said: “A small red car crashed through a fence near a narrow railway bridge and down the embankment, onto he railway line.

“The windscreen was smashed and Network Rail workers, along with police, were at the scene.

“The bridge carries traffic along a narrow road and is just after a sharp bend.

“There was mud on the road, but no signs of any skid marks.

“The car was lifted from the tracks at around 9am.”

The small red car crashed onto the tracks. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The car blocked the line. Image: Network Rail Scotland/X
The front of the car was damaged. Image: Network Rail Scotland/X
The car crashed through a fence and down the embankment. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The scene of the crash. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Network Rail staff assessing the scene. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

One man who lives in a house near the scene told The Courier he heard recovery vehicles arriving at around 5.30am.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “A car apparently hits (the wall) just about every year.

“This has gone a bit further.

“We’ve not actually been here a year yet, but this is the second one.

“It’s a fairly common thing, it seems.

“It’s usually when there’s ice because that bit gets really cold, and it’s just after a long straight.”

Perthshire railway line reopening after crash

A Network Rail Scotland update at 9.30am said: “Good news from Dunkeld & Birnam.

“The vehicle has been removed, and we’ve inspected the track – no damage found.

“We’ll reopen the Highland main line at 10am, once our team and their kit are safely off the railway.”

Another view of the car on the tracks. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The car being lifted from the tracks. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The car was recovered at around 9am on Thursday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Services through Dunkeld railway station were cancelled. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the one-vehicle crash at 4.10am near Byres of Murthly.

They added: “There are no reports of any injuries.

“A road closure was in place while recovery was under way.”

17

Conversation