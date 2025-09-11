Plans for new Indian takeaway and barbers in Forfar shop unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for new Indian takeaway and barbers in Forfar shop unit

The former Premier store would be split into an Indian takeaway and barber shop under the proposals.

By Ellidh Aitken
The former Premier shop could be turned into a takeaway and barber shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The former Premier shop could be turned into a takeaway and barber shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A former convenience store in Forfar could be turned into an Indian takeaway and barbers under new plans.

Proposals for the empty unit at 79 Thornton Park have been submitted to Angus Council.

If the plans are approved, the building, previously a Premier store, would be divided into two units.

The majority of the space would become an Indian takeaway with a “limited dine-in restaurant”, while a smaller area would be turned into a barber shop.

Plans for Indian takeaway and barber in former Forfar shop

The planning statement, submitted on behalf of applicant Muhammad Yaqoob, said: “The proposed business is an Indian-style hot food takeaway and limited dine-in restaurant in Forfar, offering traditional Indian cuisine.

“Our goal is to serve the local community with freshly prepared meals and efficient takeaway/delivery service, while ensuring we remain a respectful and responsible neighbour in the area.”

The plans say the barber shop would employ two staff members and offer men’s haircuts, beard trims, traditional shaving, hair colouring for men and basic head and shoulder massages.

Both businesses would be open seven days a week, with the barber shop operating between 9am and 7pm.

The takeaway would be open from 4pm until 11pm.

The Thornton Park unit is currently listed as being available to let from Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Angus Council will decide on the application in the coming weeks.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the other planning applications being considered by Angus Council.

