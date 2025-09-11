Plans for new Indian takeaway and barbers in Forfar shop unit

A former convenience store in Forfar could be turned into an Indian takeaway and barbers under new plans.

Proposals for the empty unit at 79 Thornton Park have been submitted to Angus Council.

If the plans are approved, the building, previously a Premier store, would be divided into two units.

The majority of the space would become an Indian takeaway with a “limited dine-in restaurant”, while a smaller area would be turned into a barber shop.

The planning statement, submitted on behalf of applicant Muhammad Yaqoob, said: “The proposed business is an Indian-style hot food takeaway and limited dine-in restaurant in Forfar, offering traditional Indian cuisine.

“Our goal is to serve the local community with freshly prepared meals and efficient takeaway/delivery service, while ensuring we remain a respectful and responsible neighbour in the area.”

The plans say the barber shop would employ two staff members and offer men’s haircuts, beard trims, traditional shaving, hair colouring for men and basic head and shoulder massages.

Both businesses would be open seven days a week, with the barber shop operating between 9am and 7pm.

The takeaway would be open from 4pm until 11pm.

The Thornton Park unit is currently listed as being available to let from Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Angus Council will decide on the application in the coming weeks.

