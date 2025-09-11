Carnoustie £2.3m flats scheme faces 40 objections over loss of Kinloch site open space

Angus Council planners have backed new flats on a former Carnoustie primary school site despite more than 40 objections to the scheme.

It has taken 15 years for firm proposals to come forward for the vacant town centre Kinloch site.

The school was demolished four years after it closed in 2006.

Next week, a £2.3 million scheme for 11 new homes will be considered by Angus development standards committee.

And council planning officials say the scheme should receive the green light.

But councillors must consider a flood of local opposition to the idea.

They will have to balance the need for new housing with a volume of opinion against the loss of the open space.

What does the proposed Kinloch scheme look like?

Plans show a terrace of ten homes in a one-and-a-half-storey block in the 3,300 sq m site.

These would be four one-bedroom garden flats and four one-bedroom first-floor flats, bookended by two one-bedroom bungalows.

A two-bed bungalow would be built near the northwest corner of the site.

And there will be 700 sq m area of public space close to the junction of Dundee Street and Links Avenue.

It would feature a rockery and seating areas.

Vehicle access would be from Links Avenue, with one car parking space for each property.

But five Lime trees would be cut down to widen the Links Avenue footpath.

If approved, work on the year-long construction project would begin in early 2027.

Officials say: “This is a small-scale affordable housing development primarily offering one-bedroom accommodation to meet an identified need within the town.”

Kinloch open space loss would be ‘flagrant disregard’ of Carnoustie history

Carnoustie Community Council’s opposition includes traffic fears and pressure on local services such as health provision.

But it is the loss of the town centre open space which is central to its objection.

Chairman David Rorie wrote: “The public have made it clear they would welcome the Kinloch site to be a recognised green space with free access and more communal activity onsite.

“Once we lose this potential green space with all the physical and mental benefits that go along with it, it is lost forever.

“This development will cement the identified town centre high street and adjoining Dundee Street, with only one remaining green space area, the War Memorial.”

Another objector said: “This has been a children’s playground since 1878. It would be a shame to disregard the town’s history so flagrantly.”

The Kinloch plan, which is recommended for conditional approval, will be debated on Tuesday.