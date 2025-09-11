Carnoustie £2.3m flats scheme faces 40 objections over loss of Kinloch site open space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie £2.3m flats scheme faces 40 objections over loss of Kinloch site open space

Angus Council's own scheme to develop the former Kinloch Primary School in the centre of Carnoustie after 15 years is being recommended for approval by councillors next week despite strong local opposition.

By Graham Brown
Lime trees alongside Links Avenue would be cut down in the Kinloch scheme. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council planners have backed new flats on a former Carnoustie primary school site despite more than 40 objections to the scheme.

It has taken 15 years for firm proposals to come forward for the vacant town centre Kinloch site.

The school was demolished four years after it closed in 2006.

Next week, a £2.3 million scheme for 11 new homes will be considered by Angus development standards committee.

And council planning officials say the scheme should receive the green light.

But councillors must consider a flood of local opposition to the idea.

They will have to balance the need for new housing with a volume of opinion against the loss of the open space.

What does the proposed Kinloch scheme look like?

Plans show a terrace of ten homes in a one-and-a-half-storey block in the 3,300 sq m site.

These would be four one-bedroom garden flats and four one-bedroom first-floor flats, bookended by two one-bedroom bungalows.

A two-bed bungalow would be built near the northwest corner of the site.

And there will be 700 sq m area of public space close to the junction of Dundee Street and Links Avenue.

It would feature a rockery and seating areas.

Kinloch primary school Carnoustie redevelopment plans.
Public open space would be kept on the northeast part of the old Kinloch primary site. Image: Angus Council

Vehicle access would be from Links Avenue, with one car parking space for each property.

But five Lime trees would be cut down to widen the Links Avenue footpath.

If approved, work on the year-long construction project would begin in early 2027.

Officials say: “This is a small-scale affordable housing development primarily offering one-bedroom accommodation to meet an identified need within the town.”

Kinloch open space loss would be ‘flagrant disregard’ of Carnoustie history

Carnoustie Community Council’s opposition includes traffic fears and pressure on local services such as health provision.

But it is the loss of the town centre open space which is central to its objection.

Chairman David Rorie wrote: “The public have made it clear they would welcome the Kinloch site to be a recognised green space with free access and more communal activity onsite.

“Once we lose this potential green space with all the physical and mental benefits that go along with it, it is lost forever.

“This development will cement the identified town centre high street and adjoining Dundee Street, with only one remaining green space area, the War Memorial.”

Another objector said: “This has been a children’s playground since 1878. It would be a shame to disregard the town’s history so flagrantly.”

The Kinloch plan, which is recommended for conditional approval, will be debated on Tuesday.

