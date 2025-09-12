Parking fears over Dundee world buffet restaurant planned for empty city centre car showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Parking fears over Dundee world buffet restaurant planned for empty city centre car showroom

The number of proposed parking spaces at the restaurant is less than a third recommended by national guidance.

By Laura Devlin
The former car dealership.
Hot World Cuisine hope to open at the former showroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Fears have been raised that plans to transform a former Dundee car showroom into a world buffet restaurant could lead to parking chaos.

An application was submitted in February seeking permission to turn the vacant Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street into a restaurant with space for up to 386 diners.

Hot World Cuisine, which claims to run “Scotland’s biggest world buffet” in Glasgow, is behind the plans.

The restaurant would be unlicensed meaning it would not sell alcohol.

The Arnold Clark building on East Dock Street closed in December 2023.

The car showroom on East Dock Street in Dundee closed in 2024.
The showroom shut in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The application submitted to the local authority sought permission to change the use of the showroom.

In order to operate as a restaurant, it has to be designated a ‘class three (food and drink)’ premises. It is currently operating under ‘class one’ (sale or display of motor vehicles).

Two dozen objections lodged

Normally, a change of use application would be determined by council planning officers under delegated powers.

However, due to the large number of objections lodged against the world buffet application, it will now be determined by the city council’s planning committee.

The application is scheduled to go before the city council’s planning committee on Monday.

A report drafted for the committee details that Dundee City Council received 24 letters of objection.

One repeatedly raised concern was the apparent lack of parking at the site and the pressure this could put on the surrounding areas.

The number of proposed parking spaces at the restaurant is less than a third recommended by national guidance.

When the showroom shut the site was used as a makeshift car park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

City Centre and Harbour Community Council (CCHCC) also feared the “parking competition” could lead to local businesses losing custom.

In their report, council officers admitted the insufficient parking meant the proposal did not comply with the local development plan.

The plan includes provision for 21 spaces, which is short of the 75 spaces recommended by national guidance for the proposed floor area.

However, officers deemed the shortfall acceptable due to the site’s “central location, strong public transport links, and accessibility by active travel modes”.

No objection has been raised by the head of sustainable transport and roads around parking pressure.

The report concluded that councillors should approve the application. A decision will be made on Monday September 15.

More from News

Hot World Cuisine hope to open at the former showroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Police probe posts by Perth buffalo trainer who mocked River Tay death of…
Penny stands to the front of her house
How Instagram gardening guru found a new beginning in her 60s at charming Perthshire…
Hot World Cuisine hope to open at the former showroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Call for CPO warning to show council 'means business' over 1,300 empty Angus homes
Tia Hynd and Mairi Terrebonne Christie
Drug debt led to mother-and-daughter street Valium scheme in Stirling
Khalid Belkadi
Gleneagles Hotel waiter pulled knife on co-worker during drunken assault
Police are guarding an entrance to The Den wood in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police probe sexual assault
Hot World Cuisine hope to open at the former showroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie Links appoints new figure to oversee operations at legendary Open venue
Yuxin Cao was last seen at Willow Court on the University of Stirling campus.
Missing man last seen 10 days ago at Stirling University halls
Fife Planning Ahead.
Fife Planning Ahead: 39 new homes in Pittenweem and Kirkcaldy restaurant to become flats
Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
Newcastle cancels Dundee pupils' Champions League tickets after fan backlash
9

Conversation