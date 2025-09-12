Parking fears over Dundee world buffet restaurant planned for empty city centre car showroom

Fears have been raised that plans to transform a former Dundee car showroom into a world buffet restaurant could lead to parking chaos.

An application was submitted in February seeking permission to turn the vacant Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street into a restaurant with space for up to 386 diners.

Hot World Cuisine, which claims to run “Scotland’s biggest world buffet” in Glasgow, is behind the plans.

The restaurant would be unlicensed meaning it would not sell alcohol.

The Arnold Clark building on East Dock Street closed in December 2023.

The application submitted to the local authority sought permission to change the use of the showroom.

In order to operate as a restaurant, it has to be designated a ‘class three (food and drink)’ premises. It is currently operating under ‘class one’ (sale or display of motor vehicles).

Two dozen objections lodged

Normally, a change of use application would be determined by council planning officers under delegated powers.

However, due to the large number of objections lodged against the world buffet application, it will now be determined by the city council’s planning committee.

The application is scheduled to go before the city council’s planning committee on Monday.

A report drafted for the committee details that Dundee City Council received 24 letters of objection.

One repeatedly raised concern was the apparent lack of parking at the site and the pressure this could put on the surrounding areas.

The number of proposed parking spaces at the restaurant is less than a third recommended by national guidance.

City Centre and Harbour Community Council (CCHCC) also feared the “parking competition” could lead to local businesses losing custom.

In their report, council officers admitted the insufficient parking meant the proposal did not comply with the local development plan.

The plan includes provision for 21 spaces, which is short of the 75 spaces recommended by national guidance for the proposed floor area.

However, officers deemed the shortfall acceptable due to the site’s “central location, strong public transport links, and accessibility by active travel modes”.

No objection has been raised by the head of sustainable transport and roads around parking pressure.

The report concluded that councillors should approve the application. A decision will be made on Monday September 15.