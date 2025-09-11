Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunfermline

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Pilmuir Street at around 10pm on Wednesday.

A stretch of the road was closed near Carnegie Leisure Centre as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Wednesday, we were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended, and the male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The man’s condition has not been confirmed.