News Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunfermline The incident happened on Pilmuir Street on Wednesday night. By Finn Nixon September 11 2025, 11:52am September 11 2025, 11:52am Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunfermline Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dunfermline. Police were called to Pilmuir Street at around 10pm on Wednesday. A stretch of the road was closed near Carnegie Leisure Centre as emergency services dealt with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10pm on Wednesday, we were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline. "Emergency services attended, and the male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment." The man's condition has not been confirmed.
