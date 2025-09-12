Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles as active travel plan approved

Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles in a bid to encourage walking and cycling.

Fife Council officers will consider the move as part of a wider active travel network being created across the region.

They will investigate the feasibility of “town circulation plans” to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also improve air quality, they say.

Councillors approved the comprehensive strategy at a cabinet committee meeting on Thursday.

It will see new high-quality active travel routes created between communities.

And links already in place will be improved.

The aim is to cut car use by 20% and increase the number of trips made on foot or bike by 30%.

However, they accept success will take “a fairly seismic behavioural change”.

Network ‘will increase number of cyclists’

Fife Council sustainable traffic officer Allan Maclean describes the project as bold, ambitious but worthwhile.

“At the moment, the number of people cycling is quite low,” he said.

“There is a lot of scope for increase.”

Mr Maclean says his “bugbear” is cyclists not using routes already in place.

“Unfortunately, this is not Holland,” he said.

“When you’re in Holland you can go from wherever you are to wherever you want to go pretty much off road.

“We’re proposing a dense active travel network for Fife.

“Hopefully, more and more people will find the routes are where they want them to be and they’ll start using them.”

The Fife active travel strategy is about more than simply building routes, however.

Fife active travel strategy to offer traffic-free routes

Fife Council aims to improve cycle training and access to bikes.

It will introduce led walks and cycles to help people get started.

And “behaviour campaigns” to encourage healthier choices are also on the cards.

Labour councillor Altany Craik says: “Walking, wheeling and cycling should be the natural choice for short journeys in Fife.

“To make this happen, people need safe, traffic-free routes where they can travel with confidence.”

An interactive map of the proposed network will be published online.

It will link to the public transport network, as well as the National Cycle Network.

However, the Fife active travel strategy is a long-term vision and will be introduced gradually over the next decade as funds become available.

Funding will mainly come from external sources, including the Scottish Government.