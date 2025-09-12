Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles as active travel plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles as active travel plan approved

Fife Council wants to create a Fife-wide active travel network.

By Claire Warrender
An active travel route is already approved for Methil
An active travel route in Methil, linking to Leven railway station, is already approved. Image: Supplied by Fife Council

Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles in a bid to encourage walking and cycling.

Fife Council officers will consider the move as part of a wider active travel network being created across the region.

They will investigate the feasibility of “town circulation plans” to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also improve air quality, they say.

A cycle path opened at the Fife side of the Tay Bridge in 2012 but there is still work to do. Image: DC Thomson

Councillors approved the comprehensive strategy at a cabinet committee meeting on Thursday.

It will see new high-quality active travel routes created between communities.

And links already in place will be improved.

The aim is to cut car use by 20% and increase the number of trips made on foot or bike by 30%.

However, they accept success will take “a fairly seismic behavioural change”.

Network ‘will increase number of cyclists’

Fife Council sustainable traffic officer Allan Maclean describes the project as bold, ambitious but worthwhile.

“At the moment, the number of people cycling is quite low,” he said.

“There is a lot of scope for increase.”

Mr Maclean says his “bugbear” is cyclists not using routes already in place.

Active travel routes are in place in Stirling. Could Fife achieve something similar? Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, this is not Holland,” he said.

“When you’re in Holland you can go from wherever you are to wherever you want to go pretty much off road.

“We’re proposing a dense active travel network for Fife.

“Hopefully, more and more people will find the routes are where they want them to be and they’ll start using them.”

The Fife active travel strategy is about more than simply building routes, however.

Fife active travel strategy to offer traffic-free routes

Fife Council aims to improve cycle training and access to bikes.

It will introduce led walks and cycles to help people get started.

And “behaviour campaigns” to encourage healthier choices are also on the cards.

Labour councillor Altany Craik says: “Walking, wheeling and cycling should be the natural choice for short journeys in Fife.

Fife Labour councillor Altany Craik
Labour councillor Altany Craik supports the Fife active travel network. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“To make this happen, people need safe, traffic-free routes where they can travel with confidence.”

An interactive map of the proposed network will be published online.

It will link to the public transport network, as well as the National Cycle Network.

However, the Fife active travel strategy is a long-term vision and will be introduced gradually over the next decade as funds become available.

Funding will mainly come from external sources, including the Scottish Government.

More from News

Alan Johnston
Mearns domestic abuser guilty of attempting to murder wife with van
The New Look shopfront
EXCLUSIVE: Developer plans student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop
An active travel route in Methil, linking to Leven railway station, is already approved. Image: Supplied by Fife Council
Blades snap off 77m Perth Aviva wind turbine and 'crash' to ground
An active travel route in Methil, linking to Leven railway station, is already approved. Image: Supplied by Fife Council
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could…
Emergency services at the crash scene on Commercial Street
Cyclist injured and driver charged after crash in Dundee city centre
dundee-united-football-players-on-the-training-ground-pitch
Powering success: The Wyre Training Centre at Dundee United
An active travel route in Methil, linking to Leven railway station, is already approved. Image: Supplied by Fife Council
Dundee recycling centre fire finally out after week-long battle
The Morrisons Petrol Station in Kirkcaldy.
Operator of Kirkcaldy petrol station issues statement over drivers' 'contaminated fuel' claims
An active travel route in Methil, linking to Leven railway station, is already approved. Image: Supplied by Fife Council
Cocaine-fuelled pervert jailed for exposing himself to girl, 16, on Tayside bus
An active travel route in Methil, linking to Leven railway station, is already approved. Image: Supplied by Fife Council
Perth Craigie Hill captain breaks silence after council decision leaves golf club facing closure
4

Conversation