EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog investigating Perth and Kinross Council’s axed £128k director role

The Scottish Information Commissioner has questioned if Perth and Kinross Council deliberately tried to avoid scrutiny by not keeping records.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

An investigation has been launched into Perth and Kinross Council after a £128k director role was scrapped without any records being kept.

The Scottish Information Commissioner has opened an intervention with the local authority and questioned whether the council took deliberate steps to avoid public scrutiny.

The intervention stems from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent by The Courier asking for records between senior management relating to the axing of the £128k-a-year director of economy, place and learning role.

The position was scrapped by the council’s chief executive Thomas Glen after newly appointed Alison Williams left the role just six months in.

Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In response to the FOI, the local authority said it did not have a single communication record relating to Ms Williams’ departure or the subsequent removal of the role.

This has been described as “astonishing” by the information watchdog.

The council later said that all decisions were taken in undocumented verbal discussions with chief executive Thomas Glen.

The Courier appealed the council’s response to the Scottish Information Commissioner who reprimanded the local authority in June, instructing them to carry out additional searches for records.

However, with the local authority again claiming to hold zero records into the axing of the high-level role, the national watchdog has taken the step of opening an intervention into the council’s practices.

Commissioner ‘astonished’ at council

The intervention will take place at Level 2 of the commissioner’s intervention activity.

At this stage interventions are designed to address failures in public authority practice and require steps to be taken to resolve the matter.

Commissioner David Hamilton said: “At face value, the decision to abolish a director-level post – responsible for the delivery of a wide range of key public services – without a single record being kept, seems astonishing.”

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He added: “As the Code of Practice on Records Management sets out, good record keeping is the lifeblood of an organisation – it helps to support good practice, demonstrate robust decision-making and ensure compliance with the law.

“My intervention will assess both the extent to which the council has complied with the Code of Practice in this matter, and whether this was a deliberate policy to evade public scrutiny.

“I won’t hesitate to recommend that remedial action is taken, where appropriate.”

Chief executive says council ‘responded appropriately’

Despite the launching of the intervention into his council’s practices, £167k-a-year chief executive Mr Glen continues to maintain the local authority has acted appropriately.

He told The Courier: “The Scottish Information Commissioner has notified us of the opening of the intervention.

“While I continue to believe that we have responded appropriately to the original enquirer and to the commissioner throughout, we will of course continue to fully cooperate with the commissioner’s enquiries.”

In January, the council was forced to apologise for wrongly withholding information on how much Ms Williams was paid as a relocation fee to take her role.

Originally, the local authority claimed the figure was not in the public interest after The Courier requested it via an FOI.

Ms Williams was paid £4.5k to relocate.

Audit Scotland also confirmed to The Courier in January that the circumstances around Ms Williams departure will be investigated as part of their 2024/25 review of the local authority.

Conversation