Stirlingshire shop ‘nearly went under’ due to post office counter ‘financial burden’

Killin’s postmaster has criticised the UK Government for using her “heavily-edited” words without permission to sugar-coat the realities of running a rural post office counter.

Ellie Banwell says the current system puts an unfair burden on small businesses and the government has a responsibility to provide more support.

But a recent preliminary report features Killin’s counter only in a positive light.

Ms Banwell told The Courier she was asked by the Post Office to write “a few words” about her time at MacGregor’s Community Hub and Store on Killin’s Main Street.

She assumed it was for a social media campaign.

Ms Banwell said: “Next I knew, I was opening the green paper to read it myself, reading my own heavily-edited words.”

‘Shop nearly went under because of post office counter’

The Department for Business and Trade published its green paper, Future of Post Office, in July.

Ms Banwell told The Courier she was “astonished” to find her own post office counter included as one of three case studies.

“This isn’t a successful shop that has been successful and therefore can run a post office,” she said.

“This shop nearly went under because of having to run a post office.”

She added: “The Post Office counters are a financial burden on private businesses and that’s not right.”

The government green paper acknowledges that MacGregor’s came close to closing in July.

But it goes on to say that “a strategic overhaul” increased both customer appeal and turnover, calling it a “remarkable success story.”

Ms Banwell says she was “so upset” by the wording.

She explained: “I felt they were using what for us has been a very hard-won and is still very fragile success story to justify continuing to expect private businesses to cover the cost of running a loss-making public service.

“And I didn’t want our story to be used in that way. I don’t agree with it.”

The UK Government told The Courier it was “a mistake” to include Ms Banwell’s branch in the green paper without her permission.

Grants vital for post office survival

Community-owned cooperative MacGregor’s has been open in Killin for more than a decade.

Ms Banwell says Killin’s “constantly busy” counter brings in about £500 per month through post office sales and pays out around £1,500 in wages.

“Most of our transactions are a stamp and an Amazon return,” she said.

“And they just don’t pay what they cost to do. There’s no two ways about it.”

Last summer, MacGregor’s was saved from closure by an “eleventh-hour” National Lottery grant.

Since then, Ms Banwell says two more large grants have kept the shop going.

It also receives a ‘rural uplift’ government subsidy of £1,000 per month, secured with help from the Post Office area manager.

“So now our post office counter just about pays for itself, but not on commission,” the Killin postmaster said.

Ms Banwell says the Post Office has been “constructive” since the government green paper was published, but she argues that it can and should do more to let struggling business owners know help is available.

UK Government apologises for green paper case study

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Ellie Banwell is one of thousands of valued Post Office staff/postmasters working hard to deliver for customers.

“It was a mistake to include her branch in our green paper without her permission and it’s right that the Post Office has reached out to hear directly from her and provide support.

“This green paper intends to start an honest conversation about what people want and need from their Post Office in the years ahead.

“It is also about securing the Post Office’s long-term future, backed by over £500 million of investment to modernise branches and protect vital services for communities as part of our Plan for Change.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Improving postmasters’ income is a crucial part of our commitment to deliver ‘New Deal for Postmasters’.

“We fully recognise that postmasters must be paid more for the vital services they deliver to their communities.

“We’ve committed to improving their remuneration by up to £120m this year and by £250m each year by 2030.

“As part of this, we recently signed a new agreement with the banks that will see postmasters earn more providing the everyday banking services so many people still rely on.”

