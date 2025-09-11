Raith Rovers ultras threatened with ‘immediate bans’ after destroying 36 seats at Stark’s Park

Raith Rovers ultras have been threatened with ‘immediate bans’ after 36 seats were smashed at Stark’s Park.

The Kirkcaldy football club says it’s taking a zero-tolerance approach after £3,000 of damage was caused at the recent Fife derby.

Raith hit out over the “concerning rise” in antisocial behaviour on matchdays and said they are working with police “to identify and take action against those involved”.

A statement from the club reads: “At our recent Fife Derby, 36 seats were broken beyond repair in the Ultras Raith section.

“Damage like this is not only a blatant disrespect to the football club these people are supposed to support, but also cost us £3,000 to replace.

“We made it clear to the group that this behaviour was completely unacceptable and the leaders have organised a monetary contribution towards this, which we have now received.

“We remain in constant dialogue with leaders of the Ultras Raith group, and while there has been promising progress, they are fully aware of the responsibility they hold and the consequences if behaviour does not improve.”

Raith Rovers condemn use of pyrotechnic flares

The club added that those found to be involved in recent fighting and disorder en route to both home and away games would face an “immediate club ban”.

Furthermore, the club also condemned the use of pyrotechnic flares.

It said: “As we have repeatedly stated, pyrotechnics are illegal, dangerous, and risk fines and sanctions against the club.”

It added: “Anyone involved in antisocial behaviour is damaging the reputation of our club, our supporters, and our community.

“This is not the image of Raith Rovers we want to present, and it will not be tolerated.

“Raith Rovers is proud to be a community club, and our contribution to Kirkcaldy and Fife should only ever be a positive one.

“In recent years, we have seen a remarkable increase in both new and old supporters engaging with the Club, and it is vital that everyone feels welcome and part of our growing community.

“We value the atmosphere that this group brings to Stark’s Park and believe it has real potential.

“However, antisocial and unacceptable behaviour undermines this and will simply not be tolerated.”

‘Recent and concerning rise’ in violence and disorder involving Raith Rovers fans

Instances of violence and disorder involving some Raith fans have occurred, both around Starks Park and at away games, in recent seasons.

Police horses were deployed at last month’s Fife Derby versus Dunfermline Athletic following previous violent clashes between rival hooligans.

A 15-year-old youth was detained at the same fixture in March after he was found carrying a knuckleduster and a flare.

In 2024, violent clashes between rival groups of supporters left two police officers injured.